Broker Public Portal (BPP)—a collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and MLSs to create a national consumer home search experience—announced the appointment of Dan Troup as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Broker Public Portal during this pivotal moment in the real estate industry,” said Troup. “BPP has already made significant strides in demonstrating the importance of a national MLS consumer-facing property search site. I am eager to amplify these achievements, driving innovation and assembling a dynamic team at BPP. Together, we will not only uphold, but surpass the industry standards, ensuring a property search experience that is both impartial and captivating, guided by the principles of the Fair Display Guidelines.”

As the former director of Data Operations & Strategy at RE/MAX, BPP stated that Troup has a demonstrated history of driving strategic initiatives, fostering collaboration, and delivering exceptional results. In his new role as CEO of Broker Public Portal, he will be responsible for the organization’s strategic vision, partnerships, business model, financials, product development roadmap, and launch.

BPP’s Vice-Chair of the Board, Rebecca Jensen, expressed confidence in Troup’s ability to lead the organization into the future. “The incredible successes Dan has delivered in his career have prepared him to take on the role of driving this important initiative. He has the experience, skills, and relationships to deliver business generation opportunities for brokers and MLSs across the country in a very important time. Dan’s strategic vision, leadership acumen, and passion for helping the real estate industry deliver valuable information, education, and support to consumers make him the perfect fit for BPP. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and are confident that his technical expertise and infectious enthusiasm will drive BPP to next-level success.”

Chairman of the Board Dana Strandmo added, “Each industry expert that the BPP is composed of, in collaboration with Dan, will lean on their technology expertise and leadership skills to continue to execute on its mission—to deliver a consumer experience provided by people who sell homes, not ads.”

For more information, visit https://brokerpublicportal.com/.