In many homebuying scenarios, the location is as important as the home itself. A home’s location can impact the length of your commute, the time you spend outdoors, your access to leisure and recreational activities, and your social life. As you begin your home search, researching the neighborhood will help you feel as confident in the area, as you do the home. Read on for the essential factors to consider in different neighborhoods.

Proximity to public services and healthcare

While not an everyday need, easy access to a hospital is a benefit that will go a long way in an emergency. It is also essential if you anticipate needing ongoing healthcare access, such as a pregnancy, or if you live with someone who needs additional medical care. Additionally, being near police and fire facilities adds extra reassurance.

Outdoor parks and indoor recreation facilities

Tour the area to see if outdoor parks are nearby, and you can ideally walk to them. The same goes for recreational and sports facilities, particularly if you have young children or want to pursue recreational activities.

Future development plans

It is important to look into upcoming development projects, as they can impact property values and the neighborhood’s growth. Suppose you’re looking at neighborhoods in urban areas. In that case, this is especially important as plans for new high-rise buildings can dramatically impact the views from any potential properties you may be considering.

Walkability and proximity

A two-minute drive to the grocery store, strolling around the corner for a cup of coffee, or walking to your favorite restaurant are all perks that can go a long way. If this type of convenience is important to you, explore the surrounding area and time how long it takes you to get around.

Public transportation

Depending on your transportation needs, consider the proximity of major highways and train lines to the neighborhood. Having easy access to these transportation avenues can reduce daily commute stress.

Schools

Whether or not you plan on using the school district is essential. Homes in a good school district are more likely to maintain value than schools in lower-tiered school systems, even if the market stalls. School ratings are essential both from an education and resale value standpoint. Aspects of the school district are unique to every buyer. GreatSchools.org is a good starting point to learn more about test scores and statistics.

Other important factors to consider contribute to a well-rounded education, such as extracurricular activities, specialized programs, after-school care, student-to-teacher ratio, parental involvement, etc., are important to understand. Looking into any future growth and development plans is important, as it relates to the quality of education if the facilities can accommodate any increases in population, and overall property values. The proximity of the schools to any potential homes is also important, as this will impact you daily.

Pet amenities

If you have a furry family member, scope out the proximity of the local dog parks and daycares. If you have a pet who needs regular exercise, this could be a significant factor in your search. Consider the fence rules if you’re looking into a suburban subdivision with an HOA. Some neighborhoods don’t allow fences, so you must be comfortable installing an invisible fence to let your dog out in the yard.

Age of the neighborhood

Look around for historic homes, mature trees, proximity to the train tracks, and new construction. These three factors show that the area is well-established, the community has developed roots over time, and there is continual re-investment.