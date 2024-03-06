Mortgage applications increased 9.7% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Mar. 1, 2024.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 9.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 12% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 8% from the previous week and was 2% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 11% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 13% compared with the previous week and was 8% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 30.2% of total applications from 31.2% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 7.7% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 12.7% from 13.0% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.4% from 11.7% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.5%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 7.02% from 7.04%, with points unchanged at 0.67 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) increased to 7.21% from 7.20%, with points decreasing to 0.36 from 0.57 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA was unchanged at 6.86%, with points decreasing to 0.90 from 0.99 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.66% from 6.70%, with points decreasing to 0.67 from 0.68 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.