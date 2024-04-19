Above, John Coake.

Last fall, Compass acquired Realty Austin and Realty San Antonio—a boutique firm with four offices boasting two decades of familiarity and success in their respective Texas markets. According to John Coake, the newly acquired company’s head of sales and broker associate, the move provides a unique opportunity.

“Joining Compass has elevated our presence in Central Texas, providing buyers and sellers a well-respected local brand with homegrown culture paired with the national exposure of Compass,” he says.

While Compass’ advanced technology provides the firm’s agents and staff with tools to be at the top of their game, Coake points to their longstanding relationship with American Home Shield® (AHS®) as another component of their success.

For buyers and sellers who work with the Central Texas company, Coake views the home warranty services that AHS provides as a true value-add.

“Our agents make a home warranty a big part of the home-buying and -selling process,” says Coake, who feels strongly about the importance of home warranties.

“I wouldn’t be without a home warranty,” he explains. Coake says he has an AHS home warranty on both his primary residence and investment property, which has saved him time and money when a repair is needed. American Home Shield plans cover parts of up to 23 systems and appliances.

“American Home Shield makes it easy through their service request system to include my tenant, so scheduled repairs can be coordinated at a time that’s convenient for them. In addition, having this home warranty in place makes it easy to schedule routine maintenance/check-ups of my HVAC system.”

Coake says he appreciates the exceptional customer service that American Home Shield provides, which begins with the ability for buyers to choose the plan that fits their needs and extends all the way through to the quality of their service pros.

For Coake’s agents, discussing the benefits of home warranties is a key part of their buyer and seller consultations.

“Having a home warranty in place provides the buyer with that extra level of budget protection for unforeseen repairs that may occur after purchasing the home,” he explains.

On the seller side, Coake notes that the coverage provided by AHS offers peace of mind during the listing period by protecting against unexpected repair costs for covered items.

“With this coverage in place, sellers can confidently market their home knowing that their budget is protected when breakdowns of covered parts of major systems and appliances occur,” he adds. “Additionally, a home warranty can increase buyer confidence, potentially leading to quicker sales and smoother transactions, as buyers are reassured by the added protection.”

Not only do Coake’s agents enjoy outstanding service with local AHS market managers, but their market managers actively participate in company education events and community initiatives.

“We have very similar cultures, and their team participates in furthering our commitment of assisting with affordable housing in Central Texas. In fact, our local American Home Shield team joins us annually in our home build with Habitat for Humanity, working side by side with our agents, and we’re proud to have their partnership in our community initiatives,” says Coake.

“It’s important to recommend a home warranty provider to your clients that you can trust,” concludes Coake. “American Home Shield maintains high standards for their service providers, which is important in knowing that the work will be done professionally with great customer service.”

