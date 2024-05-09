This week, my travels find me at home on Monday morning conducting WIG calls with our CEO’s. On Monday afternoon I traveled to Orange County, CA for business meetings and to participate at the Mike Ferry West Coast Management Retreat.

As I reflect on the vibrant discussions at the Mike Ferry West Coast Management Retreat, I am continually inspired by the collective wisdom and energy of leaders striving for excellence. This annual retreat is a catalyst that recharges my commitment to growth and resilience. The insights gained here resonate deeply with the formula for success that distinguishes outstanding leaders. It is in these moments of collective learning and personal reflection that the essence of mastery begins to crystallize—where the fundamental principles of growth, repetition, mentors, and robust associations blend seamlessly to forge not only resilient leaders but also visionary architects of the future.

What distinguishes the most successful CEOs, REALTORS®, entrepreneurs, professional athletes and leadership teams? If I were to distill their secret into a simple formula, here’s what it would look like:

Growth: The journey to excellence begins with a commitment to constant learning and refinement. The best in any field don’t just participate—they immerse themselves in their craft, gaining insights that elevate their performance beyond the average.

Repetition: Mastery requires more than just talent; it demands hard work. The adage “practice makes perfect” holds true, as repetition converts potential into unparalleled expertise.

Mentors: Behind every great achiever is a mentor who has guided them. These experienced individuals sharpen your focus, expedite your learning curve, and help you avoid pitfalls, saving you invaluable time.

Associations: You are the company you keep. Surrounding yourself with individuals who are leaders in their fields can significantly influence your energy, drive and success. Their attributes—mastery, boldness and an unmatched work ethic—can inspire and elevate your own aspirations.

Resilience: The path to success is fraught with challenges. Resilience is about transforming failures into stepping stones. The most successful individuals use setbacks as fuel to propel themselves forward.

Longevity: True success is measured over time. Consider Tom Brady, who played elite football well into his 40s, Mike Ferry as an elite real estate trainer, or Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger as elite investors, exemplifying how longevity can define a career. Staying longer in the game than what might seem reasonable or rational can lead to legendary status.

This approach to your professional life, where growth, repetition, mentorship, the right associations, resilience, and longevity converge, is not just about achieving success—it’s about becoming transformative in your field.

So, what’s the message? Reflect on these principles. Trust your instincts, ignore the naysayers, and continue refining your mastery. The rewards—joy, satisfaction and the often unspoken treasures of excellence—are within reach. Embrace this journey, and let your dedication to your craft illuminate not only your path but also inspire those around you. Remember, fortune favors the RELENTLESS.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.