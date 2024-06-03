The June issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at Jason Mitchell Group’s brokerage model and how its difference from the industry standard has bred success. In addition, we look at Premiere Plus Realty’s merger with United Real Estate, what mortgage lenders’ outlook is toward refinancing in 2024, and what buyer’s agents have to say about the upcoming industry shifts.

On the Cover

Partnering for Success

How the Jason Mitchell Group’s Innovative Model Is Transforming Real Estate as We Know It

The real estate industry is notorious for its old-school siloed approach. Agents, lenders and other service providers typically operate in their own sandboxes, which creates friction for everyone and a disjointed client experience. But the Jason Mitchell Group, or JMG for short, is shattering that status quo. And in the process, the top-ranking real estate brokerage is providing competitors with a master class on how strategic B2B partnerships can be a much-needed boon for business. At the helm of the operation is Jason Mitchell, the visionary founder and CEO of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company that bears his name. From its humble beginnings nearly 20 years ago, JMG has now expanded into an enviable real estate empire spanning 40 states and more than 150 cities—and counting. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at the collaborative partnership model that empowers his agents to grow their businesses and close more deals.

Highlights

Joining Forces for Mutual Growth

Premiere Plus Realty teams up with United Real Estate, providing further growth through an elite new family member.

What Lenders Should Do Now to Capitalize on a Potential Refinance Rebound in 2024

In this exclusive feature, discover what’s on the horizon for the refinance market.

Ready, Willing and Able

Buyer agents express calm and optimism in the face of impending contract mandate.



