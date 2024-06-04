MoxiWorks has announced the appointment of Eric Elfman, an experienced executive with a track record of accelerating product and go-to-market strategy, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors.

Current CEO York Baur will remain on the Board of Directors helping to guide vision and strategy, the company stated. During Baur’s time at MoxiWorks the company became an essential part of business for 800 brokerage and mortgage firms and more than 400,000 agents around the world.

“I’m beyond proud of everything we’ve accomplished these last 12 years and I know this move is going to help propel MoxiWorks to its next phase of growth,” said York Baur. “The Board and I are confident that Eric’s experience and strategic vision make him the right person to advance our innovative product strategy and accelerate growth.”

MoxiWorks stated that Elfman will lead all aspects of the company, focusing on improving the agent experience and accelerating the development of a modern platform for agents in brokerages of all sizes, leveraging the power of AI. Most recently, Elfman served as CEO and co-founder at Onit, a leading provider of AI, workflow automation, and enterprise legal solutions, growing the business from $0M to $100M of revenue.

“I’m honored and humbled to join a company with such a strong legacy,” said Elfman. “While I’m new to real estate, I’m acutely aware that I’m joining MoxiWorks at a time of great change in residential real estate. We’re committed to helping our community successfully navigate these changes, giving them access to the latest technology to help maximize productivity and success. That necessitates a reimagining of what brokerages and agents really need. With Vector Capital’s financial backing, and a great team at MoxiWorks, we’re investing heavily in being the company that most understands the realities of agent life today. We will soon have a new platform that supports the future coupled with foundational capabilities of the past.”

“Eric is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in driving growth and expanding market share in vertical software businesses,” said Rob Amen, managing director at VectorCapital and a member of MoxiWorks’ Board of Directors. “We believe Eric’s unique blend of strategic product insight and operational savvy makes him the perfect leader to accelerate MoxiWorks’ success in its next chapter of growth.”

“We want to thank York for his strong leadership as the CEO of MoxiWorks over the past 12 years,” continued Amen. “MoxiWorks would simply not have its unmatched enterprise market position and award-winning product portfolio without York’s hard work, leadership, and commitment to the company.”