PropStream has announced a strategic partnership with Carrot, the premier website builder for real estate professionals.

PropStream stated it will now offer its data services to Carrot users, enhancing lead credibility and enabling users to perform more research on leads as they come through on the Carrot website. In turn, Carrot stated it will provide PropStream users with tools to establish and maintain an impactful online presence, effectively feeding the lead funnel.

The companies stated that using PropStream and Carrot together will give investors and agents a more complete and reliable marketing plan, helping establish them as experts in their niches and secure more deals and clients.

“Our goal at PropStream has always been to provide the best solutions to our customers,” said PropStream CEO Brian Tepfer. “We believe that by integrating PropStream’s dynamic and comprehensive data with Carrot’s exceptional website-building capabilities, our users can enhance their marketing ecosystem, increase lead conversions, and scale their businesses to unimaginable heights.”

“We’re incredibly excited about partnering with PropStream,” added Carrot CEO Trevor Mauch. “Combining Carrot’s high-performing websites with PropStream’s powerful data will give real estate professionals an unmatched edge in the market.”

For more information, visit https://www.propstream.com/.