ERA Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation with Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise, a multi-office brokerage that ranks among the top producers along Florida’s “Treasure Coast.”

Originally founded in 2013 by the husband-and-wife duo of Renee and Jason Coley, ERA stated that Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise has since grown to over 160 affiliated agents spanning three offices serving Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. The firm is well-equipped to help clients with any type of real estate transaction including residential, commercial, land, luxury, fixer-uppers and rental properties. The firm also offers the convenience of an in-house title company and mortgage broker, ensuring a seamless sales process from start to finish.

“The Coleys already lead one of the largest, most successful real estate companies along Florida’s East Coast, and ERA Real Estate is incredibly honored to partner with them in taking their business to the next level,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Renee and Jason are experts when it comes to successfully growing, and we’re excited to be the brand that partners with them in helping bolster their current systems and equip them with the support needed to focus on the future and beyond.”

Now as part of the ERA® network, the Coley’s stated that their agents will be able to utilize the brand’s business-building tools and leverage the marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. With these tools at their disposal, the Coley’s stated they plan to put much more emphasis on traditional recruiting, as opposed to their current word-of-mouth-based strategy. They also have interest in pursuing future mergers and acquisitions to add even more offices in the Palm Bay and Melbourne areas.

“We’re extremely comfortable with the brand and business model that we’ve developed over the years, but we recognize that we can be even better—particularly when it comes to maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs,” said Jason Coley. “As a salesperson and team lead, I’m most interested in making this the case for our lead generation. I recognized that the ERA® brand’s Real Estate’s MoxiWorks® suite could be this solution. I want to equip our agents with the CRM tools, lead generation tactics and advertising opportunities to not only help grow our company’s brand but also to help establish their personal brands as well.”

“Jason and I are extremely hands-on in everything we do, and with a company of our size, that means we wear a lot of hats,” added Renee Coley. “We’re proud of the systems and infrastructure that we’ve put into place over the years, but we looked to ERA Real Estate as the brand that could help fortify our existing business model while providing Jason and I with some extra bandwidth. We want to become even more strategic and proactive and with the simplified processes that ERA Real Estate offers, we aim to further enhance our position on the Treasure Coast while maintaining our strong local brand.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.