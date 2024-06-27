RISMedia garnered several special recognitions recently from The National Association of Real Estate Editors’ (NAREE) 2024 Journalism Competition held during its annual conference, this year in Austin, Texas June 18-20.

This prestigious competition, now in its 74th year, recognizes excellence in reporting, writing and editing stories about residential and commercial real estate. A panel of expert judges from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University selected all winners.

RISMedia won a Silver Award for Best Design, Home or Shelter Magazine for the December 2023 issue of Real Estate magazine.

Judges’ comments on the issue included: “Like a good meal, RISMedia’s Real Estate Magazine includes appetizers, main courses and desserts. Who could bypass Great Spaces, which this month looks at a Connecticut mansion that sold for $138.83 million? And who could pass over a story about how to build a following on new platforms like Threads, an offshoot of Instagram, and BlueSky Social, the most recent project of Twitter co-founder and CEO emeritus Jack Dorsey? It also includes a timely piece on brokers being worried but not panicked over commission changes and needing to better describe the value the customer gets for the fee they’re paying.”

RISMedia also received Honorable Mention in the Best Video Real Estate Report Online or Broadcast – Streaming or Television category for its Broker Confidence Index report on “Brokers Bullish on AI as BCI Holds Steady” and Honorable Mention for Best Real Estate Website for RISMedia.com.

“We are so proud to receive these prestigious awards,” said RISMedia EVP and Executive Editor Maria Patterson. “Journalists covering the residential real estate industry have been working on overdrive for months, given the challenges in the market and the upheaval triggered by the commission lawsuits. This recognition by NAREE and the esteemed judges reflects the commitment and dedication of RISMedia’s editorial team to deliver relevant, usable and impartial information to help real estate professionals navigate these unprecedented times.”

To see the full list of this year’s winners, visit https://www.naree.org/jcontest.