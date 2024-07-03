Weichert Real Estate Affiliates has announced the company has been named to the Franchise Business Review’s “Culture100” list for the fifth-straight year, an honor that recognizes the top 100 franchise brands nationwide with the best cultures.



According to a release, Weichert was among more than 360 franchise brands, representing more than 36,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Participating franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems.



The brands that were selected for the 2024 Culture100 List received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, the release noted. The selected companies were also rated 20-50% higher by their franchisees than other franchise brands in those areas.



Overall, Weichert received very favorable results from its participating franchise owners and saw an increased rating in almost every category, the company said. The organization’s highest-rated categories were in core values, franchisee community and leadership.



“It is always an honor to earn a spot on the Franchise Business Review’s Culture100 List, but it’s particularly gratifying to earn it for five consecutive years and to see an increase in the ratings from our franchisees in almost every category,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.



“I am, as always, most proud of our consistently high scores related to core values and trust,” Scavone added. “Those are the scores that reflect the trust that our clients place in us and their belief that our values reflect their values. That kind of trust engenders confidence. It is earned over time, but it can be difficult to regain if it is lost. That’s why our approach has always been to create a supportive family-like culture at Weichert that encourages collaboration and fosters trust between our franchise owners and management teams and our WREA team.”

The 2024 Franchise Business Review “Culture100” list can be found at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchise-culture-awards/.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. visit www.weichertfranchise.com.