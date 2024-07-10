Brian Buffini, real estate training icon and chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, will share his industry insights during “Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update,” an upcoming live broadcast airing on Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, the company has announced.

During the virtual event Buffini will also reveal details about a new training program for real estate professionals to win in today’s changing real estate market, the release noted.



The program, titled the Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation training program, is aimed at helping real estate professionals win business, communicate their unique value and stand out in today’s uncertain housing landscape.

The company said Buffini will give attendees the inside track on what’s happening behind the scenes in housing and what elements are driving recent industry trends so real estate professionals can finish the year strong. He’ll be joined by Katie Johnson, chief legal officer and chief member experience officer with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), who will share her insight on the recent NAR settlement and what it means for agents and brokers in the field.

“Now, more than ever, real estate professionals must be able to demonstrate the value they bring to a sales transaction. This training helps them do just that,” Buffini says. “The CFSP program equips real estate agents with world-class presentations and dialogues to expertly navigate the process. Plus, a whole marketing suite to fully communicate their unique selling proposition as a full-time, full-service professional. In turn, this educates buyers and sellers how their agent earns appropriate, professional compensation, which has come under increasing scrutiny.”



The release noted that in March, without admitting to any wrongdoing, NAR agreed to a landmark $418 million antitrust settlement in federal court in response to numerous consumer lawsuits. As part of the agreement, NAR plans to end its practice of cooperative compensation as a condition of advertising properties on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). It also agreed to create a new rule requiring MLS participants working with buyers to create written representation agreements with their buyers before showing them properties in person.

While agent commissions have always been and continue to be negotiable, the company noted that inaccurate media coverage and critics’ misinformation campaigns have led consumers to question whether they need an agent when they buy or sell a home.



The answer is a resounding, “Yes,” says Buffini.



“Buying or selling a home is one of life’s largest financial transactions and, without a doubt, buyers and sellers need the guidance of a trusted, knowledgeable real estate professional at their side from start to finish,” Buffini says, noting that agents have to be clearer than ever about articulating the service they provide for clients.



He continues: “With today’s market more competitive than ever, real estate professionals can’t afford to play small; the stakes are too high. Consumers want a trusted advisor in their corner to help them make informed decisions and realize their homeownership dreams. The CFSP training modules provide a decisive and intuitive roadmap for agents to become that trusted advisor. This is critical as we continue to see affordability and inventory headwinds persist in the market.”

According to the release, the CFSP program includes comprehensive virtual training videos, including five on-demand modules, some of which feature sit-down interviews with iconic thought leaders such as New York Times best-selling author Jon Acuff and award-winning advertising writer and creative director Ron Tite, among others. These experts will share insight and how-to’s that will help real estate practitioners proactively transform their businesses—and their lives, the company said.



The training package also includes audio dialogues for buyers and sellers as well a whole suite of digital assets, such as marketing infographics, printable PDF handouts and social posts all designed to help real estate professionals talk to consumers about the level of service they provide and how it helps buyers and sellers, in turn, achieve their real estate goals, the release noted.



The online broadcast, "Brian Buffini's Bold Predictions: Mid-Year Update," airs Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.



