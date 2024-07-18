Real Estate Webmasters has announced the launch of their latest CRM. The company stated that this new release propels them to the forefront of the integrated website, lead generation and CRM market, firmly establishing them as the number one choice for real estate professionals.

“When Zillow acquired Follow Up Boss, I knew it was time to accelerate our efforts,” said Morgan Carey, CEO of REW. “We consulted with top CRM users from various platforms, including FUB, Lofty, Sierra, CINC, KV CORE, and Moxy. We compiled a list of beloved features and identified the best elements no CRM offered. The result is a CRM that surpasses expectations.”

Andre Perez, a leading voice in the industry, echoed this sentiment: “When FUB was acquired by Zillow, it was a wake-up call. My first call was to Morgan at REW. In just a few months, REW closed the gap, integrated essential features that eliminate the need for secondary technologies. From automation to deals, communication to reporting, REW CRM has evolved significantly and shows no signs of slowing down.”

Key features of the new CRM:

Lead details: A massive element of the new cRM is the “lead details” feature. Users can now enjoy a seamless- mobile-friendly experience, with essential information readily available. Features like calling, texting, and email tracking are accessible at the push of a button, integrating with a dialer for comprehensive tracking and recording.

Data visualization (REW Insights): One of the most requested features was enhanced data visualization. Real Estate Webmasters responded with “REW Insights.” This tool, inspired by Google Adwords and Search Console reporting, offers a clean, visual interface with customizable report cards. It enables agents, trainers, managers, and owners to track key metrics and visualize them through interactive graphs.

Automation engine: Drawing inspiration from leading CRM products like Salesforce/Pardot, Real Estate Webmasters developed an advanced real estate-specific automation engine. This tool enhances lead follow-up, routing, and agent notifications through sophisticated “if this, then that” functionality.

“While others are cutting budgets and preparing for the worst, we are focused on winning the real estate game,” said Carey. “Real estate is here to stay, and those who stand still will be left behind. REW is sprinting ahead, and our customers are right there with us. We are determined to succeed, no matter what challenges lie ahead.”

The summer of innovation

REW invites you to join their weekly webinars, dedicated to educating their customers and prospects, with a focus on feature development based on user requests. To participate in the next session, please register through Zoom.

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/soi/.