Planitar Inc.—makers of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering 3D virtual tours and property data—and FBS—the leading innovator of MLS technology and creator of the Flexmls Platform—announced a strategic partnership and platform integration. This integration will connect iGUIDE’s technology to the Flexmls Platform enabling Flexmls users to seamlessly upload iGUIDE property data, including room dimensions (length and width) and labels, directly into the Flexmls platform with a single click.

In addition to room dimensions and labels, the companies stated that agents will soon be able to upload rich property data including branded and unbranded iGUIDE virtual tours, precise floor plans, photos, and videos, enhancing their productivity and simplifying the listing entry workflow.

Accurate property dimensions, floor plans, and 3D virtual tours benefit not only the listing agent and seller but also potential buyers, enabling them to understand property layout and make informed decisions remotely, the companies stated. This streamlines the buying process and enhances overall market transparency.

“FBS is the first MLS software vendor to implement the RESO Common Format (RCF) standard for auto-populating property data into the listing form. Planitar has collaborated with RESO for several years and contributed to the development of this standard, which automates the entry of various data types already available in machine-readable format. iGUIDE data is RESO-certified as RCF standard compliant and ready for integration with any MLS software that supports it,” explained Alexander Likholyot, CEO and co-founder of Planitar Inc. “This listing form autofill not only saves agents time and effort, but also greatly improves the quality of MLS data by eliminating manual transcription errors for property measurements. In addition to text and measurement data, the RCF standard supports auto-populating listing media, eliminating the need for agents to manually download and upload their images or video. This process occurs seamlessly behind the scenes, enabling agents to simply review their listing.”

Michael Wurzer, FBS President and CEO, added, “We’re continually looking to enhance the MLS customer experience for the 330,000+ real estate professionals across the US that we represent at FBS, and this partnership does that. iGUIDE’s expertise in floor plan analysis, measurement, and immersive 3D virtual tours enriches Flexmls, setting new standards for the listing process and property data sharing. This integration offers the licensing framework necessary for incorporating rich content into our customers’ MLS compilations, empowering them to uphold their status as the leading source of real estate data and media in their respective markets. Finally, it supports our mission to aggregate high-quality data and media, benefiting real estate practitioners and consumers.”

For more information, click here.