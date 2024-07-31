Jamar Taylor was gifted with undeniable talent—speed and agility that many across the world would give anything to attain. The nine-year National Football League (NFL) veteran found great success with the sport, in highschool at Helix out of La Mesa, California, in college at Boise State and eventually in the NFL with seven teams.

Growing up with 10 of his brothers and cousins, Taylor was always in a competitive headspace, which he feels has translated well into his real estate journey.

“I’m highly competitive,” says Taylor, who now works as a luxury real estate agent with America One Luxury as well as an investor/developer. “When I see the high developers out here (in Arizona), I always say, ‘You don’t know me, but I know you. I studied the tape. I see what you’re doing.’ I know that I’m just getting started though.”

The journey

Taylor compares his real estate journey to his professional football career, suggesting that three years of experience in football equates to three years of experience as a real estate agent. From his perspective, this comparison highlights the similarities in dedication and growth required in both fields, suggesting similar results into his outlook for the future.

“If I could be a rookie in the locker room…” he reflects, “then real estate should be slightly easier—at least physically.”

“First year I probably get a little bit of playing time, second year, I’m going into the starting role. Third year? Oh man, I’m going to give you hell. And that’s kind of where I feel like I’m at (with real estate). I’m not even in year three yet.”

It wasn’t until Ron Brewer, one of Taylor’s player development coaches with the Cleveland Browns, inspired him to attend a real estate seminar that he felt as if this new lifestyle could become a reality—and another source of income, too.

There, Taylor met other like-minded NFL players hopeful to make the same transition, or develop a presence in the market, which “piqued” his interest.

Taylor was flipping homes and investing in properties part time, until an injury changed his career track, so he dove into real estate full throttle.

“Even with some success, it seemed like everywhere I turned I was playing for terrible teams, so my wife and I started investing in real estate in 2016,” explains Taylor.

“When I got hurt (I tore my ACL and MCL), I felt like my wife and I weren’t getting represented the right way as far as real estate transactions. And I was like, ‘You know what? We should just cut the middleman out, right?’”

Taylor then got his real estate license, and believes that everyone should follow suit at some point, too, because most families will certainly know of others hoping to buy a home in the near future.

Similar work ethic

Taylor puts his all into his new craft of real estate now, just as he did with professional football.

“Put the same intent into what you did in the league. The same grind, that same focus. If you can lock in and study a 150-play playbook, you can study the market, study your craft. You can go do a hundred open houses—that’s nothing.

“I’ve never sat on the bench in football. I don’t plan on not being a part of the 1% (of agents) here (in the luxury market),” he adds.

Taylor tells RISMedia that his athletic accomplishments helped shape his view on life, while learning traits that seamlessly translated off the field. For one, accountability.

“I’m extremely accountable,” says Taylor. “That’s the athlete in me. I work extremely hard, and so I really just try to build my business on the relationship base, and go from there. I’ve always said if I can make a ton of money and nobody knows me, I’m good with that. Real estate has definitely changed that because you have to know people if you want to be successful…I’m always doing some type of lunch date and inviting people out just to figure out if we have some type of synergy to work together.”

Adjusting to luxury real estate

While many value professional athletes, that doesn’t always happen to win over clients, or anybody else in real estate for that matter.

“There are always some growing pains. What I realized is that the NFL label, as much as they say use it, it just doesn’t matter in this realm. Nobody cares.”

Taylor goes on to describe the mindset of other competitors—agents or brokers—local to him, many of whom seem intimidated by a fresh, motivated former athlete.

“You come over with that (NFL label), but that just brings—at least here in Arizona—a ton of hate. A lot of people think ‘Okay, he thinks he’s going to be an athlete and come over here and be successful? I’ve been doing transactions for 20-plus years.’ Nobody wants to lend a hand, but you just have to find your community of people.”

Delving deeper, Taylor says he has been fortunate enough to meet peers who have helped to ensure that he reaches the pinnacle of success in this evolving industry.

“I’ve been blessed to have some friends who already invest. I’ve been blessed to meet some people, a lot of ex-athletes, who end up coming here and definitely have a real estate background—whether they’re an agent or investor. Those are the type of people I surround myself with. That’s made it a little bit easier to make the transition.”

Clientele

“I take on everything,” says Taylor. “Well, not everything. It has to be the right client. We have to want to work with each other. Being blessed to play for nine years, I don’t have to scratch and claw, which allows me to be a little bit more picky with my clientele base. Because I’m a husband and a father, my time is very sensitive in making sure I still keep time for those two.”

Taylor continues to build up his clientele day by day by treating people the right way, and consistently working hard. He does, however, wish he could work with more clients who share his background.

“I wish I worked with more athletes, but it’s (difficult) getting past the agents or the financial advisors or the team development person or whoever gives the player somebody to talk to.”