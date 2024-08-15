As the real estate market gains steam, it’s time for leaders to rethink and revamp their approach to success. In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, future-focused brokers will share how they’re shifting their marketing, technology and training gameplans to capitalize on a growing market in a lively and interactive discussion. The event is taking place from Sept. 4-6 in Washington, D.C.

The session, titled, “The 2025 Playbook: Winning Strategies for the Coming Year,” will take place at the Mayflower Hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 9:05-9:35 a.m. ET and showcase five industry leaders in the the discussion, including:

Mike Miedler

President & CEO, CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Nykea Pippion McGriff

Regional Vice President, Coldwell Banker

Thad Wong

Co-CEO, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate



Jason Mitchell

Founder & CEO, The Jason Mitchell Group



Todd Sumney

Chief Industry Officer/Chief Marketing Officer, HomeSmart International

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

