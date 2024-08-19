Real Estate Webmasters has announced a strategic partnership with Jeff Kennedy, an industry veteran with over 12 years experience in advisory roles at LeadingRE. Through this newly established consulting firm, Maverix Advisory Group, Kennedy will serve as REW’s Industry Engagement Partner.

In this new role, Kennedy will spearhead REW’s efforts to directly engage with brokers, ensuring that their needs and feedback are integrated into the development of new platform features and educational programs.

Key focus areas of Kennedy’s engagement:

Industry engagement: Kennedy will engage directly with the brokerage community through one-on-one consultations, webinars, and key industry events. His goal is to identify current challenges within the industry and contribute to the development of solutions that are truly aligned with broker’s needs.

Education: Kennedy will help brokerages fully leverage REW’s platform by educating them on its most important features. This initiative aims to drive adoption and ensure that brokerages maximize the value of the company’s offerings.

Staff & leadership training: To keep REW at the forefront of industry trends, Kennedy will work closely with company staff, providing ongoing training and insights into the rapidly evolving brokerage landscape.

“At REW we are hyper-focused on the change happening in the real estate industry right now. It’s more important than ever that we be there for our customers and truly listen to what their needs are, their concerns and their challenges. We don’t want to be that vendor who creates solutions and then convinces the brokers to buy what they don’t need. We want to be a partner that truly listens to our customer’s needs first and builds the features, tools, and educational programs that our clients need to continue to be successful regardless of market conditions,” said Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “Jeff is the best listener I know, and he has not only earned my trust over this past decade of working together but has earned the trust of thousands of agents, teams, and brokers. He’s knowledgeable, creative, and credible and he truly loves the brokerage community.”

Kennedy will join REW at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, marking the first event of this new partnership. “In this industry, who you partner with matters. Your partner needs to have a great product and a clear vision for the future. Morgan and REW have both. I’m excited to collaborate with the company’s team to create a winning strategy for brokers,” Kennedy said.

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/.