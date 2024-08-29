Above, from left, Blake Arceneaux, Taylor Burkhead, Sydney Hathaway, Colton Heffley and Heather Stenson.

RISMedia recently announced the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2024. The third annual Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business, yet already achieving extraordinary results. Here, we spotlight the five regional finalists from the South.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange this September 4-6 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on Friday, November 8 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year were considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

Though the Rookie of the Year finalists come from all different markets across the country, their commonalities are what have driven them to such success, from continuing education, dedication to helping others and a strong focus on the goals they set for themselves, their clients and their businesses.

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we know from our rookies is that now is a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession because they know how to successfully navigate the market and win. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the 2024 Top 25 Real Estate Rookie of the Year South finalists are listed below in alphabetical order according to region, along with their thoughts on early success in real estate. Stay tuned to learn more about them in the coming weeks.

Meet the Top 5 Finalists From the South

Blake Arceneaux

eXp Realty

Louisiana

Blake Arceneaux is dedicated to making a positive impact in real estate, both for his company and his clients, and uses his motivation and passion to grow and succeed. From friends to colleagues to his wife, he attributes the success in his rookie year to their encouragement, guidance and support through every challenge.

Arceneaux finds it rewarding to help his clients buy their dream homes and move on to new chapters in their lives, and thrives on playing such a big role in these significant moments.

“It’s fulfilling to know that I’ve played a role in their happiness and future, and witnessing the excitement and joy on their faces makes every challenge worthwhile,” he says.

Taylor Burkhead

The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Tennessee

Taylor Burkhead continually strives for excellence in serving her clients and contributing positively to the real estate community. She has been a rising star in her rookie year in the business, taking every opportunity that comes her way and building strong relationships along the way.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to guide clients through one of the most significant decisions of their lives and see their happiness when they find the perfect place,” says Burkhead. “I enjoy the dynamic nature of the industry, with each day bringing new challenges and opportunities to learn and grow.”

Burkhead takes the time to understand her clients’ needs. Staying up-to-date with market trends and learning from experienced mentors has led to her earning trust and referrals, and finding success even amid challenges.

Sydney Hathaway

eXp Realty

Oklahoma

Sydney Hathaway has always had the dream and passion to educate and empower buyers and sellers. Dedicated to becoming not just an expert, but a dependable friend, colleague and support system, she identified gaps in the industry and worked hard in her rookie year.

A catalyst for change in the industry and paving the way for education, Hathaway has always found fulfillment in walking alongside others through every season of their lives.

“Whether guiding a first-time homebuyer through their inaugural purchase or supporting the children of a deceased parent as they navigate probate and seek a new owner for their cherished family home, I understand that real estate is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor,” she says. “Every situation and individual is unique, with distinct needs, personalities and backgrounds.”

Colton Heffley

The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Tennessee

Colton Heffley has been a motivated and committed agent during his rookie year, getting better each day. Even amidst a changing landscape, he embraces the challenges, overcoming each roadblock on the journey to a successful closing.

“Helping clients navigate these challenges is incredibly rewarding, and it’s a great feeling to succeed and have everyone leave the closing happy with the transaction,” says Heffley.

After transitioning into real estate, he utilized his colleagues as resources for learning and understanding the nuances of the business, gaining the knowledge and experience necessary for success.

Heather Stenson

Connect Realty

Texas

Heather Stenson dedicates her rookie success to not just her own hard work, but the support and guidance of her broker, her company and her team. With a goal to serve and grow in real estate, being in an environment of learning and growth has been instrumental.

Making meaningful connections is also important for Stenson, and making an impact such as finding a dream home and achieving goals brings her great joy.

“The personal connections and the satisfaction of guiding clients through such significant milestones are truly rewarding,” she says. “Moreover, the dynamic nature of the industry allows me to continually learn and grow, which keeps me passionate and motivated every day.”

RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year Regional Winners will be announced during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., September 4-6. There is still space available to attend this high-level educational and networking event, featuring more than 120 expert speakers taking part in 25-plus presentations and panel discussions. Visit https://events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange-2024 to learn more and to register.