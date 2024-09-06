Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® announced the addition of Move Concierge to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms.

Move Concierge connects home services like TV, internet, phone, home automation, and security, LeadingRE stated. The company’s white-glove service is free for brokerages and their clients, providing homeowners with a personal concierge to customize a whole-home connection plan, place orders, and schedule installations for each service.

“Move Concierge is a valuable addition to our Solutions Group program. They simplify the moving process by setting up home connections, ensuring a seamless transition. With excellent references and exceptional customer service, your clients will be well taken care of by Move Concierge,” said LeadingRE Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Industry & Learning Jessica Edgerton.

Sajag Patel, Move Concierge chief revenue officer, added, “At Move Concierge we deeply value our partnership with LeadingRE. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide transformative customer experiences. By working together, we enhance the moving experience for customers ensuring they receive top-tier service and support.”

