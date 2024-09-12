Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. The job of a real estate agent encompasses a great many skills, and you are unlikely to perfect every one of them. But, like with all professions, some skills are more important than others. And when you must showcase them over and over again in order to succeed with current clients and win new ones, mastering them becomes a must. Here are four key real estate agent skills to perfect now and going forward.

Tech expertise

Most homebuyer hopefuls are tech-savvy, so you must be as well. It starts with a customer relationship management tool (CRM) to keep track of the prospects clients and networking contacts met throughout the year. Then it continues with one product that turns emails into video messaging, another that provides storyboards and voiceover capabilities and more.

Negotiating ability

It’s one thing to be a good negotiator when it comes to representing buyer clients making offers for properties. It’s entirely another to now have to often negotiate with the buyers for a contractual agreement following the Burnett judgment. Getting tips from more experienced agents and practicing mock negotiation scenarios can prepare you for the real thing.

Networking know-how

The most successful agents are usually also the ones with the best connections. Buyer and seller clients alike want to know that you can take care of any problem that might arise. That includes knowing the best local home inspectors, real estate lawyers, mortgage lenders, home stagers, landscapers, plumbers, carpenters and anyone else who might be of value.

Marketing wizardry

If you want to be where prospective clients will find you, marketing yourself properly is the answer. Of course social media marketing is the key, but understanding which options to utilize is a challenge. Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and more offer ways to connect with all kinds of people and age groups.