Football, much like real estate and leadership, is a game of strategy, foresight, and adaptability. As leaders, we must anticipate challenges, navigate complex situations and make decisions that benefit the entire team. Interestingly, I learned that this NFL season has introduced several crucial rule changes aimed at protecting players while keeping the game fair, competitive and exhilarating. These adjustments offer valuable lessons in how organizations can balance innovation with tradition and safety.

The rule changes, enacted by NFL clubs, come from a broad and inclusive process, involving collaboration across the sport—coaches, general managers, owners, players, NFL legends, the NFL Players Association, medical staff and even the media. This approach mirrors effective leadership practices where diverse perspectives enrich decision-making. It’s crucial for leaders to engage and listen to a range of voices to shape the best outcomes.

The questions guiding these NFL deliberations are strikingly relevant to broader leadership challenges:

Does this decision improve the team or organization?

How will it be communicated and implemented?

Can it be coached, trained, or applied in practical scenarios?

Does it enhance the well-being and protection of those involved?

One significant rule change for 2024 is the elimination of the hip-drop tackle, which prioritizes player safety while maintaining the competitive integrity of the game. In leadership, similarly, we must continually assess our decisions to ensure they protect our teams and foster a supportive culture.

Another notable adjustment is the kickoff rule change, designed to encourage more returns by aligning players closer and reducing the speed of play. This alteration underscores the importance of strategic positioning and teamwork—fundamental principles in leadership. By properly aligning our teams and taking the time to analyze situations thoroughly, we create more opportunities for success.

These NFL changes were rigorously reviewed in off-season meetings, training camps and officiating clinics, complete with tailored training videos to aid players and coaches in adaptation. This thorough preparation serves as a reminder that equipping our teams with the right tools, knowledge and training is essential for adapting to new challenges and realities.

So, what’s the message? Leadership, much like football, demands continuous adaptation and a steadfast commitment to protect and empower our teams. Whether responding to shifts in our industry or refining our strategies for success, it involves balancing innovation with the well-being of those we lead. By observing the NFL’s approach to rule changes—characterized by collaboration, foresight and thorough preparation—we can enhance our own leadership practices. These lessons from the world of football provide valuable insights for us. Let’s apply these principles to our work and lead with intention, ensuring every decision advances the team.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.