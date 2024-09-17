Century 21 Real Estate has announced it is expanding the brand’s presence in Colorado’s luxury market with its latest affiliation of Edwards-based Top Dog Properties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Top Dog Properties, the brokerage stated it has developed a reputation within Colorado’s luxury markets of Aspen, Denver and Vail, as well as several other communities throughout the state. In addition, the firm assists with commercial real estate as well as rental and investment properties.

Century 21 noted that broker/owner Gregory Peterson is accomplished in the industry. He has been named a “Top 100 Person in Real Estate,” by The Top 100 Magazine, and he now leads a group of multilingual sales professionals.

Peterson stated he aims to use the CENTURY 21 brand offerings to fuel the brokerage’s entrepreneurial ambitions, as he already has plans in place to expand his business into Arizona, Texas, Florida and Mexico. Peterson said he also intends to leverage the brand to help fuel growth in his existing markets, as he aims to reach 150 sales professionals in the near future.

“Our affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate was ultimately inspired by the freedom that the brand can provide,” said Peterson. “It provides us with not only the means to attract new agents locally, but it also provides international referral avenues to help us grow our operation at our desired pace. We’ve specifically had our sights set on growing south of both the Colorado and U.S. borders, and we believe that this affiliation is what will finally provide us with the keys to make that a reality.”

Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, added that the Rockies “have their own distinct real estate market, which attracts consumers from across the country and around the world.”

“For the CENTURY 21 brand to adequately reach those consumers, it means having the proper representative in the area,” ne continued. “We know that Greg is well-positioned for that role. His entrepreneurial spirit, natural people skills and desire to serve make him a great fit for the CENTURY 21 network. We fully trust him to represent the brand in one of the most desirable markets in the country, and we’re also excited to help him pursue his growth plans.”

