Stellar MLS has partnered with leading global real estate technology supplier Immobel to offer MLS Match—a direct referral network/marketplace to Stellar MLS customers.

MLS Match is a specialized, private referral network and platform designed to connect real estate agents and offices across different market areas to exchange leads and referrals, Stellar MLS stated. The user-friendly platform provides for secure and seamless transactions, helping agents and brokers expand their networks while also avoiding missed connections with clients or leads outside their market.

“We are delighted to partner with Immobel and provide added value for our customers by offering MLS Match to empower real estate professionals,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “We are committed to offering innovative solutions to help our brokers and agents better serve their customers and prospects. MLS Match is a collaborative platform, creating opportunities for increased business and referral opportunities in the U.S. and globally.”

Other features of MLS Match include:

Efficiency and transparency: The “closed-loop” system means the entire referral process, from locating a colleague in a desired market to tracking payments, is handled within the platform.

Ease of use: Customers can easily track the progress of their referrals, communicate with counterparts in different markets, and manage financial aspects of the referral arrangement.

Enhanced professional network: Customers expand their network, allowing them to better serve clients and tap into new markets.

Secure transactions: The platform is designed for security in transactions, making it an indispensable tool for managing the intricacies of real estate referrals. MLS Match serves as a bridge between real estate professionals in various locations, enhancing the scope and efficiency of their services through a structured and secure platform.

“Florida is a prime destination for in-bound referrals, and we are thrilled to welcome Stellar MLS to the MLS Match network,” said Janet Choynowski, founder and CEO of Immobel. “Their involvement not only brings valuable referral leads to Stellar MLS customers but also enhances opportunities for other participating MLS Match organizations and their members, who can now easily connect with this dynamic market.”

For more information about MLS Match, visit https://stellarmls.com/products/mlsmatch.