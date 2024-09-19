Property highlights:

Location: Austin, Texas

Listing Price: $8.9 million

Features: 5,100-square-foot waterfront retreat with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Solarium pool, ensuite bathrooms, grand room with pitched ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows complete with lake views.

Nestled on the serene shores of Lake Travis, The Bond House is an architectural marvel designed by the legendary O’Neil Ford—the grandfather of Texas modernism—now listed by none other than Robert Rodriguez, the visionary behind “Sin City” and “Spy Kids.” Represented exclusively by Dara Allen and Monica Fabbio of @properties Lone Star Christie’s International Real Estate, this waterfront gem combines mid-century charm with modern luxury, offering a cinematic living experience that’s truly one of a kind.

At the heart of this home lies a seamless integration of design and nature, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing breathtaking views of Lake Travis. Built in 1962 and thoughtfully named The Bond House by Rodriguez, the property seamlessly blends with its tranquil Texan surroundings through the use of glass, wood and brick. Much like the luxe of a Bond lair, the home also boasts a solarium pool, ensuite bathrooms and a grand room with pitched ceilings—making it the perfect sanctuary for intrigue and luxury.

RISMedia spoke with Allen and Fabbio, who highlighted the property’s architectural significance, luxurious amenities, prime location and targeted marketing strategies for high-net worth buyers.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Monica Fabbio: The Bond House is a Great Space because of its architectural significance, luxurious design elements and remarkable location on the south shore of Lake Travis, just 25 minutes from downtown Austin. The waterfront home sits on the tip of the Arkansas Bend, providing residents panoramic views of the lake and the Lone Star State’s famous sunsets. The home also has plenty of highly desired amenities, including a solarium pool, a tranquil courtyard with a waterfall, a walking trail, 200 feet of lake frontage and a two-level dock. The privately-gated four-acre lot has plenty of space for additional structures should the future owners want to add a guest house or barn.

JM: Tell us about O’Neil Ford’s architectural influence and any unique features that highlight his design philosophy.

Dara Allen: Nicknamed The Bond House for its aesthetic, which is reminiscent of 1960s James Bond films, the home is a product of O’Neil Ford’s unique design philosophy, which combines modernism with Southwest pioneer styles. Ford’s influence is evident in its seamless integration with the landscape, with the use of glass, wood and brick.

JM: What are some of the benefits associated with living in this part of Lake Travis, and how does the community cater to residents seeking luxury and seclusion while being close to downtown Austin?

MF: In this part of Lake Travis, many residences are within gated communities, which provides an enhanced level of security and exclusivity that many high-net worth individuals are seeking. They also typically sit on larger lots, which gives homeowners privacy from neighbors. The area is known for its quiet and peaceful atmosphere, making it an ideal retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Despite the seclusion, Lake Travis is conveniently located just a short drive from downtown Austin, so residents can easily enjoy the city’s vibrant music scene, dining options, shopping and cultural events without having to travel far.

JM: What marketing strategies are you employing to attract potential buyers?

DA: A unique and high-profile property such as this requires very targeted and personalized marketing tactics. For example, we’ve sent personalized gifts to potential buyers, such as coffee table books that feature photos of the home or bespoke items related to its history and design. Our team is also planning a Bond-themed event that will feature tequila and tacos, where we’ll give tours of the home to agents and prospective buyers. We also distributed brochures to top agents around the country during the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle and Agents Summit in Beverly Hills. Overall, our marketing strategy is focused on showcasing the property’s architectural significance, great location and integration with its surroundings.

JM: What type of buyers are typically interested in properties like this, and what are their main motivations for buying in this area?

MF: Properties like The Bond House typically interest high-net worth individuals who are looking for a primary waterfront home in an exemplary school district or a vacation home that provides privacy, a connection to nature and proximity to a large metro area like Austin. These clients are often all-cash buyers. We also see many folks from Dallas, Houston and/or San Antonio who like to take advantage of the short drive to Austin to enjoy the lakes and city.

For more information, please visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/office/170-b-2814031-2814031/-properties-lone-star-fort-worth.