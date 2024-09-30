Cloze—a provider of AI-powered sales and marketing software for real estate brokerages—has announced the addition of proptech leader Simon Chen to its Board of Directors.

In addition to his current role as CEO at Arrival Home Loans, Chen is a well-known industry executive with experience in the review and application of solutions that drive productivity and innovation in the real estate industry. From 2017-2022, he served in executive roles at Anywhere Real Estate, most recently as the executive vice president of product and innovation. Prior to Anywhere, he held senior roles at Realty ONE Group and realtor.com / Move, Inc.

“For many years, I’ve watched as Cloze has steadily displaced existing CRMs and all-in-one real estate platforms at both the agent level and as the preferred CRM in brokerage tech stacks,” said Chen. “Their success is a direct result of the company’s technology leadership and foresight in understanding how to apply artificial intelligence to drive agent productivity. I’m looking forward to being able to contribute to the company’s continued growth trajectory.”

Cloze stated that with the current complications in the real estate sphere, industry leaders worldwide are selecting the company as a conncted brokerage strategy that enables faster adoption of innovation and de-risks their technology stack against vendor lock-in. As a result, Cloze’s brokerage-direct business has more than doubled the number of agents using it in the past 12 months, and customers include brands such as Windermere, Baird Warner, Brown Harris Stevens, Parks Compass, Sotheby’s International Realty and more.

“Simon’s contribution to the industry can’t be overstated, and we’re incredibly honored that he will be joining our Board,” said Dan Foody, CEO and co-founder of Cloze. “His extensive experience in advising, leading, and investing in proptech companies will bring both perspective and guidance for our next stage of growth. As we increasingly focus on helping real estate firms future-proof their tech strategy and embrace the connected brokerage mindset, Simon’s guidance will help ensure that we do so with our customers’ long-term best interests in mind.”

For more information, visit https://ai.cloze.com/.