What’s Making Today’s Homebuyers Tick?

The CENTURY 21® brand explores the changing mindsets of Americans and what it means for tomorrow’s real estate agent.

A key part of the American Dream, homeownership offers a sense of belonging, stability and freedom—fostering a connection to community, with homeowners taking pride in their properties and neighborhoods. In recent years, however, this connection has felt out of reach for many Americans. In fact, in 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General released a report on America’s “loneliness epidemic,” which revealed that approximately one in two adults experience loneliness caused by social disconnection. Despite this feeling of separation and the recent economic challenges impacting the housing industry, today’s consumers maintain a feeling of excitement and joy associated with owning a home and the potential for connection of joining a community, according to a new consumer study commissioned by global real estate leader Century 21 Real Estate. In this month’s cover story, discover what’s driving the decisions of today’s buyers—what they’re thinking about as they embark on the journey of purchasing a home and what they’re looking for beyond the property itself.

Introducing the Center for REALTOR® Development’s 2024 Award Winners

The National Association of REALTORS®’ Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) regularly recognizes deserving members for their significant contributions to clients and communities.

5 Agents Named Regional Rookie of the Year Winners

Here, meet the Regional Rookie of the Year winners for 2024, representing the Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast and West.

Real Estate’s Top Minds Convene to Chart a Path for the Future

Take a look inside RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in this special photo recap.

