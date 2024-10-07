The real estate landscape is shifting, and with it, the conversations agents are having with their clients. Traditionally, in-depth discussions about compensation, services and pricing were reserved for sellers. However, with the new settlement changes, these conversations are taking place with both buyers and sellers. Change can be intimidating, but it’s important to remember that while the audience may be different, the skills required are ones you already possess.

Make it about the client by asking effective questions

When working with buyers, it’s crucial to focus on their needs and desires first. To represent their best interests, you need to know them and the only way to do so is by asking effective questions. Open up your buyer consultation by asking the right questions to uncover what they’re truly looking for in a home. By centering the conversation around them and their goals, you establish trust and build a solid foundation for a successful partnership.

Educate and guide your clients

Buyers are less familiar with the comprehensive home-buying process so it’s your job to educate them. This not only helps them feel more confident but also reinforces your role as an expert. Whether it’s setting expectations upfront for what this homeownership journey will look like, explaining local market trends, or guiding them through the negotiation process, your ability to educate, advise and guide them is a critical component of your value.

Know your value and what makes you unique

To stand out in a competitive market, you must be clear about the value you bring to the table beyond what you do. Understanding who you are as an individual and why you do it is key to crafting a compelling value proposition. Buyers are looking for someone who can offer more than just the basics of mitigating risk and ensuring they don’t overpay. By clearly communicating what sets you apart and how those unique qualities benefit them, you attract clients who want to work with YOU and position yourself as the best choice to help them achieve their homeownership goals.

Know your worth

As you educate your clients on this journey, it’s essential to maintain confidence in your value. Don’t undermine your expertise by hesitating to discuss your compensation, finding a creative solution to wipe it away, or apologizing for it. Every professional deserves to be compensated fairly for their work, and real estate is no different. Let the silence do the heavy lifting when discussing fees—buyers understand the concept of paying for a job well done. By confidently standing by your worth, you reinforce your professionalism and the value you bring to the transaction.

Practice builds competence, which creates confidence

Like any other skill, the ability to navigate these new conversations with buyers improves with practice. Your word choice matters and role-playing can help you refine your approach. The more you practice, the more natural these conversations will become, building your competence and, in turn, your confidence. Muscle memory in communication is just as important as in any other skill—repetition leads to mastery.

While the conversations may be new, the fundamentals remain the same. By focusing on the client, educating and guiding them, clearly articulating your value, knowing your worth and practicing your communication skills, you’ll be well-equipped to succeed in this evolving market. Remember, you’ve already mastered these skills with sellers—now it’s time to apply them to your work with buyers. Embrace the opportunity to grow, and you’ll not only navigate these conversations with ease but thrive in this new landscape.

