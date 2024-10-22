United® Real Estate has announced its national conference will be taking the virtual stage Thursday with an all-day agenda designed to motivate, educate and prepare industry professionals for the evolving real estate landscape.

“Elevate Together” is a one-day virtual event featuring some of the industry’s notable speakers, visionaries, top producers, and world-class education from a curated training slate, the company said. The conference is free to attend for United Real Estate affiliates and attendees.

The following sessions are scheduled:

“Fearless Buyer Agency” with Leigh Brown

Top Producer Panel: Communicating Your Value Proposition

Insights for Navigating Industry Changes

United Real Estate Present and Future

Creating a Powerful 2025 Business Plan

Mastering Lead Conversion for Greater Income Potential

“Activate Your Prey Drive” to Achieve Excellence with Coach Burt

Actionable, Real-World Strategies to Expand Your Business

“Elevate Together is a great moment for all of United Real Estate to take a day for inspiration, education and acceleration,” stated President of United Real Estate, Rick Haase. “Our growth has been the best in the country for five years, and a good bit of that growth comes from our continual commitment to education and development of our team. The lineup of presenters this year is world class and they will definitely leave us all better than they found us.”

