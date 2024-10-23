During this busy travel week, I received some exciting news from Renee Gonzales, CEO of Long Companies. She shared with me that one of our top agents at Long Realty, Tyler Lopez, just published his first book, The Best Way To Do Everything Wrong: Turn A Mistake Into A Masterpiece. Naturally, I couldn’t wait to dive into it, and I’ve been reading it while traveling. Let me tell you—it’s exceptional! It’s one of those books that’s easy to read but packed with motivation, perfect for this time of year as we all start thinking about how we’re going to close out the last 76 days of 2024 and step into 2025 with our goals lined up.

Renee herself was blown away by the book, saying, “Tyler, I read your book on my weekend plane rides. It is incredible—real, easy to understand and filled with actionable advice that can make a huge difference in people’s lives. I love how you wrote, ‘the goal isn’t to avoid mistakes, it’s to highlight them as part of the process.’ I’m so proud of you! You are truly amazing.”

Tyler’s story and his new book really got me thinking about how we often see mistakes as things to avoid at all costs, when in reality, they are the stepping stones to growth. Tyler’s book is all about turning those mistakes into something bigger—masterpieces, really. He shares real-life lessons that go beyond the surface level, urging us all to stop fearing failure and to see it for what it really is: a necessary part of success.

What I love most about Tyler’s approach is how he challenges conventional thinking with straightforward advice, like “the story you tell is what shapes you” or “never make permanent decisions on temporary emotions.” It’s advice that sounds so simple, yet can have a profound impact when we actually apply it.

Tyler Lopez isn’t just an author; he’s a real estate professional who’s made a name for himself by doing things differently. With over 1,600 real estate transactions and $300 million in career sales under his belt, Tyler has proven time and again that success often comes from those moments where we think we’ve gone wrong. His “Second Sale” and “Client for Life” strategies are just a few examples of how he’s redefining what it means to build long-lasting relationships in real estate.

But beyond his accomplishments, what really stands out is Tyler’s drive to empower others. Whether through his mentorship, speaking engagements, or now his book, he’s always looking for ways to uplift those around him. The Best Way to Do Everything Wrong isn’t just a book filled with catchy phrases—it’s a personal manifesto for anyone who’s ready to stop playing by the old rules and start seeing every misstep as a new opportunity.

If you’re interested in learning more about Tyler’s book, you can find it here. It’s worth a read, especially if you’re ready to embrace the beauty of imperfection and turn your own mistakes into milestones.

And if you do pick up a copy, I’d love to hear what you think!

So, what’s the message? Life’s mistakes aren’t the end of the road—they’re often the beginning of something much bigger. Tyler’s journey reminds us that success is built on learning from missteps and embracing them as part of the process. The key is to not just move past mistakes but to use them to create something remarkable. Whether you’re planning the last few months of the year or thinking about long-term goals, remember that the obstacles along the way might just be the very things that lead you to greatness.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.