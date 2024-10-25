CRS Data—a provider of property tax data in the U.S. and Canada—has announced the launch of its data compliance solution: ListingIntegrity. ListingIntegrity ensures superior data quality in today’s real estate landscape, creating a source of partnership and dependability for MLSs, brokerages and agents.

“Our goal is to create steadfast and trusted ways to serve the real estate market,” stated Sara Cooper, executive vice president of Real Estate Market at CRS Data. “We had immediate interest from the very beginning. In fact, we had one customer sign on prior to the product being fully developed and demand has continued to rise with a total of six new customers in the last quarter.”

CRS Data stated that ListingIntegrity empowers its users to maintain the highest level of standards for property data quality while adhering to the rules and regulations of individual associations and MLSs. ListingIntegrity uses advanced algorithms to spot data discrepancies, outdated information, and inconsistencies in listings. By streamlining violation management and compliance monitoring, CRS Data noted that this tool is designed to reduce the need for manual oversight and helps minimize property data errors.

With a simple and intuitive interface, CRS Data stated that the user platform provides a seamless integration with MLS systems and can be customized to meet specified compliance requirements. The user experience offers functionality that optimizes efficiency with automated rules and workflows, alignment with each organization’s operational calendar for enhanced notification management, and many other benefits.

“With over 35 years of knowledge and experience, CRS Data understands the prop tech industry and we know that an MLS’s most important asset is data quality,” continued Cooper. “Our goal is to consistently uplift and strengthen the accuracy and reliability of each property listing.”

For more information, visit https://www.crsdata.com/resources/introducing-listingintegrity/.