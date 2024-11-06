In leadership, as in life, we encounter moments where the distinction between what we should and shouldn’t do isn’t always clear. During these times, the direction we choose is pivotal in shaping our leadership acumen and resilience. As the baseball season swings into action, Yogi Berra’s insights feel especially poignant.

Embrace the power of persistence

One of Yogi’s most admired qualities was his tenacity. “It ain’t over till it’s over” is one of his most famous sayings that emphasize the power of staying in the game until the very end. Leaders can learn a lot from this attitude—by pushing through challenges, even when the odds are against them, they can lead their teams to achieve unexpected victories.

The importance of humility

In his journey through numerous baseball seasons, Yogi understood that humility keeps a leader grounded and approachable. It allows one to be open to learning from mistakes and to continuously seek improvement. This humility can be a beacon for fostering a team culture where each member feels valued and motivated to contribute.

Trust your instincts

“Trust your instincts” was more than a principle for Yogi; it was a practice. In the fast-paced environment of Major League Baseball, split-second decisions are crucial and often, there’s no playbook. Similarly, in business, leaders sometimes need to rely on their intuition when making decisions, especially in unprecedented scenarios.

Decisive action

Yogi’s advice to “act” when at a crossroads is vital for leaders. Procrastination or excessive deliberation can lead to missed opportunities. Yogi’s philosophy was clear: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” Leaders should make informed decisions but also be bold and decisive when action is required.

Keep learning and adapting

The backdrop of Yogi’s childhood in “The Hill” neighborhood of St. Louis, where he and Joe Garagiola Sr. lived, serves as a profound lesson in perspective and adaptability. It’s fascinating to think that Yogi wasn’t just a product of his natural talents but also of his environment, which was steeped in baseball greatness. This nurturing setting undoubtedly played a role in shaping his legendary career.

Similarly, my own journey to St. Louis in the summer of 2017 provided a unique parallel. Meeting with the team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties, I experienced firsthand the power of a strong, vibrant culture. This wasn’t just about real estate insights; it was an eye-opening adventure that broadened my perspective, reminiscent of how “The Hill” must have nurtured Yogi’s and Joe’s youthful ambitions.

This revelation was transformative, highlighting how new environments and experiences can offer invaluable lessons in leadership and life. Just as Yogi Berra’s experiences on and off the field taught him to adapt and thrive, so too can our own explorations shape our leadership philosophies.

As we release this blog on the whimsical evening of Halloween, let’s channel a hint of Yogi Berra’s playful wisdom. Much like the unexpected twists of a spooky October night, leadership often requires making quick, decisive choices. Guided by Yogi’s sage advice to “When you come to a fork in the road, take it,” may your evening be as full of strategic insights as it is of spirited fun. Here’s to mastering the art of leadership and enjoying the playful surprises along the way!

So, what’s the message? Yogi Berra’s legendary career and memorable quips offer more than just baseball lore; they provide enduring insights into leadership resilience and adaptability. Embracing his lessons means recognizing that the path to effective leadership is both unpredictable and rewarding.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.