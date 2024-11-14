Rental Beast has announced a strategic collaboration with Realtor.com®. As Realtor.com®’s new application provider for MLS rentals, Rental Beast stated it is poised to transform the rental application process, making it faster and more efficient for renters, listing agents and landlords.

Rental Beast stated its collaboration with Realtor.com® aims to alleviate the daunting task of securing a rental property by leveraging Rental Beast’s robust application platform to streamline the process, reduce approval times, and enhance the overall user experience.

Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO of Rental Beast, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to join forces with Realtor.com® to bring a new level of efficiency and transparency to the rental application process. This partnership aligns with our mission to simplify the rental experience, helping renters find their ideal homes faster and enabling agents to deliver even more value to their customers.”

Cliff Johnson, Vice President of Rentals at Realtor.com®, added: “Our relationship with Rental Beast enhances our commitment to providing the best tools and resources for renters. By streamlining the application process, we aim to remove barriers and make the rental journey as smooth as possible for our users.”

For more information, visit https://www.rentalbeast.com/.