After a week of sharing insights across the East Coast, our focus shifts as Veterans Day approaches—a time to honor and remember. This year, I dedicate my reflection to my father, Paul Frank Blefari (Pappy)—a WWII veteran, a loyal husband, and a cherished family man whose legacy of service and love continues to inspire me daily.

My father’s journey was rooted in resilience. Born in 1925, he grew up in the Great Depression, where even as a child, he took on work to help support his family. His character was shaped by necessity and discipline, and those early years would prepare him for challenges few could imagine.

When he turned 18, my father was drafted into the U.S. Army. As part of the Third Army under General Patton, he faced the brutality of war with courage and tenacity. He fought in the Battle of St. Lo, landed on the beaches of Normandy, and ultimately found himself in the Battle of the Bulge, trudging through deep snow and enduring conditions most would consider unbearable. In every struggle, his resolve was unwavering. He earned two Purple Hearts, yet he seldom spoke of his valor. His humility spoke louder than words ever could.

One story he did share stayed with me and embodies his sense of duty and selflessness. In the midst of combat, he encountered a German machine gun nest while assisting a radio operator. Even as they faced gunfire and bitter conditions, my father refused to leave his comrade behind, risking his life to help him navigate the snow and evade the enemy. This moment, and so many like it, define not only his service but the ethos of those who serve our nation. “No one left behind”—my father lived those words.

Beyond his military service, my father embodied the qualities of the Greatest Generation. He was humble, thrifty, and grateful for every blessing, even the smallest ones. Family was his anchor, and his devotion to us was absolute. His love and respect for my mother, his wife of 71 years, showed me that true leadership begins at home, with integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility to those we love.

So, what’s the message? This Veterans Day, as we honor those who served, let us remember that their impact reaches far beyond the battlefield. Veterans like my father teach us resilience, humility, and a commitment to values that withstand any challenge. My father’s life reminds me that leadership is about sacrifice, loyalty and unwavering dedication to family, community, and country.

Pappy, thank you for your service, your love, and your unwavering example. This Veterans Day, we honor you, and we will carry your legacy forward, always.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.