Above, Shelle Pennington

Shelle Pennington—a broker associate with Addison & Maxwell Real Estate in Golden, Colorado—has crafted a career marked by transformation, bold choices and the courage to redefine success. Empowered to grow her business while staying true to her values, as a member of Buffini & Company’s Leadership Coaching program, Pennington has found a path to elevate her career and achieve personal balance.

Highlighting mentorship’s profound impact beyond just financial success, Pennington turned to Buffini & Company when she was a new mother navigating the pressures of family life alongside her career—noting that her first one-on-one coach, Will, played a pivotal role in helping her set a vision that honored both her personal and professional aspirations.

“I had very successful years with a high number of transactions, but I was a new mom with two babies,” says Pennington. “Will helped me step back, reanalyze what I wanted my home life to look like, then design the business around that.”

Building a foundation for sustainable growth without compromising her personal goals, Pennington has seen her earnings climb from $4 – $5 million to over $20 million annually—a level of growth she attributes to her current team coach, who has encouraged her to expand her business strategically.

“My current team coach is very gentle, but this year, he bluntly pushed me to grow my team. I had been overanalyzing it and talking about it for years, and he gave me the push I needed,” says Pennington, who has been able to serve more clients and focus on leadership by building a team aligned with her vision.

Buffini & Company’s Leadership Conference has also been transformative, providing Pennington with crucial market insights and valuable networking.

“The networking opportunities are phenomenal because I can go to any trusted broker in the network and brainstorm on a current challenge with someone familiar with the industry,” she says. Conference sessions offer data-driven insights that help her stay calm, even amid market fluctuations. “Buffini’s market predictions and insights help me communicate to my clients and the general public what’s really happening in the market. I’m able to interpret statistics for them and share how it will affect them specifically.”

As a Buffini Certified Mentor, Pennington has deepened her commitment to the profession, mentoring agents with a client-centered approach.

“There are a lot of training programs and coaching companies out there, but I’ve always been a fan of Buffini because it naturally aligns with how I want to work with my clients, and that’s relationally,” says Pennington. “This makes it very easy for me to be a leader and share my direct experience with the system when I’m mentoring agents.”

A focus on balance is another key element of Pennington’s journey with Buffini & Company. “The practical steps I take to ensure my business success supports the rest of my life are to prioritize the ‘big rocks’—family, health, meditation and my personal hobbies,” says Pennington, who goes on to explain that setting boundaries in her day and stepping away from her phone and email when needed have allowed her to recharge. “When I go on vacation, I’ve learned to really be on vacation so that I can come back recharged,” practices that help her maintain a long-term perspective. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Showcasing the power of aligning business success with personal values, through intentional coaching and mentorship, Pennington has built a thriving career that supports her life’s priorities—underscoring the lasting impact of meaningful guidance and balance.

For more information, visit https://www.buffini.com/coaching.