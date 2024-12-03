Buffini & Company announced it has seen explosive growth in demand for its new Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation, with more than 6,500 participants signed up to gain certification since its August launch.

Buffini stated that the CFSP designation has raised the bar in real estate professionalism and excellence. The program equips real estate professionals with expert-led skills to deliver exceptional client service that wows. It provides the roadmap to build lasting customer relationships and stand out from the competition and allows agents to earn appropriate compensation.

With the training program proving to be popular among real estate professionals, Buffini stated that it will release additional modules with more exciting thought leaders in 2025, offering even more value to participants.

“Judging by the strong demand we’ve seen for this training it’s evident that real estate training is more critical than ever,” said Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. “The CFSP program was developed to address these new realities and empower agents to thrive in this complex and evolving environment.”

The CFSP designation offers a comprehensive online training experience, the company noted. Participants gain access to audio dialogues for buyers and sellers and a suite of digital assets, such as infographics, printable handouts and social posts all designed to help real estate professionals talk to consumers about the level of service they provide and how it helps buyers and sellers, in turn, achieve their real estate goals.

CFSP designees have stated they are seeing strong returns on their investment in the program.

“Brian Buffini is the gold standard for our real estate training needs,” said Alan Smith, a CFSP participant and a brokerage owner in Littleton, Colorado. “This new designation program with its high-quality content comes at a critical time, providing us with the tools and knowledge to truly differentiate ourselves in the marketplace.”

Buffini also noted that CFSP was created to help agents better navigate new market realities after the National Association of REALTORS® instituted new rules on Aug. 17 as part of its landmark commission lawsuit settlement agreement earlier in 2024. The high-profile media coverage and attention the NAR settlement and related cases have received have caused some to question agent compensation practices and the value they provide to the transaction. This makes it crucial for agents to be intentional about communicating their full-service role in helping their clients achieve their homeownership dreams.

“The CFSP designation couldn’t have come out at a better time,” said Carmen Andrew, a CFSP participant and sales associate in Bellingham, Washington. “Trying to navigate the new rules is difficult for a lot of people, and so many consumers are very confused. It is the perfect time to hone those skills to really show the difference.”

“With a professional business coach and now a new designation, I can demonstrate the value I bring to each client,” said Kate Johnston, a broker in Redmond, Washington.

Enroll today to earn your CFSP designation. Cost is $395 for nonmembers or $295 for Referral Maker PRO and Coaching members.