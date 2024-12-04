Reliance has released a new white paper that highlights the remarkable SEO growth experienced by its clients over the past year. The white paper outlines case studies from real estate brokerages that have seen double- to triple-digit increases in website traffic, clicks, impressions and leads following the implementation of Reliance’s newly upgraded SEO platform.

Reliance stated that the white paper, titled “SEO Gains and Web Performance Success Stories for Real Estate Brokerages Using Reliance’s SEO-Enhanced Website and CRM Platform”, provides detailed insights into the benefits of the company’s SEO architecture, including its Hyperlocal Search4 experience and enhanced SEO site maps. Clients who migrated to Reliance from five well-known industry website and CRM vendors report significant improvements in search engine rankings, traffic and lead generation, the company noted.

“Real estate brokerages are under immense pressure to stand out in our highly competitive digital landscape,” said Sean McRae, CEO of Reliance. “Our nearly eight-figure investment in a next-generation SEO architecture and AI-driven marketing has enabled our clients to achieve record-breaking results, often surpassing even their most ambitious goals for performance.”

Key SEO metrics from the White Paper

Clients report up to 380% increases in traffic impressions, up to 350% increases in website clicks, and up to an 884% increase in new leads.

Average metrics aggregated across 38 sample companies (ranging in size from 200 to 5,000+ agents) include an 81.83% increase in clicks, 70.77% increase in impressions, and a 53% increase in leads. Note that these trends are above their historical baseline, while overall industry website traffic is down an average of 20%, according to Google Metrics for the same period.

Brokerages have moved up on average 5 to 10 positions in Google search rankings, enhancing their visibility and lead generation efforts.

Reliance’s exclusive SEO strategies have proven particularly successful for brokerages specializing in luxury real estate and niche property markets.

Case studies in SEO growth

The white paper highlights several success stories, including:

A luxury brokerage in Southern California that saw a 300% increase in traffic impressions after partnering with Reliance.

A Georgia-based brokerage that experienced a 288% increase in clicks after moving from a competitor to Reliance.

A Northern Texas luxury brokerage that improved its Google search ranking by nearly 11 spots and hit a record breaking 884% increase in new leads after migrating to Reliance’s new SEO-enhanced website platform.

To learn more about these success stories and how Reliance is helping real estate brokerages achieve SEO success, download the full white paper at: https://www.reliancenetwork.com/2024-SEO-Gains-White-Paper.