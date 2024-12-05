PropStream has announced a new Lead List to its menu: Upside Down.

An “upside-down” mortgage is when a homeowner owes more on a property than it is worth, and is often referred to as “underwater” or “negative equity. PropStream stated that being able to research underwater properties is an excellent resource for real estate pros to uncover market insights or find qualified leads so they can help their communities navigate properties suffering from negative equity.

PropStream noted that its new Upside Down Lead List makes it simpler and more efficient to uncover underwater properties—allowing you to dedicate more time to building your lists and crafting your pitch.

Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream, said that the company is “always looking for fresh ways to empower our users with new datasets and tools,” and that the “Upside Down Lead List is a game-changer for real estate professionals of various types.”

“This new Lead List gives real estate professionals a unique edge by identifying properties with upside-down mortgages, allowing them to open new doors to untapped opportunities and help homeowners solve problems that may come with home ownership,” he continued. “With 20 Lead Lists now available on our platform, we’re excited to continue adapting our platform to the evolving needs of our users.”

