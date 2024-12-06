CENTURY 21 Custom Home Realty has acquired neighboring Monarch Realty Group in Mansfield, Massachusetts, bolstering the CENTURY 21® brand market share and expanding its services to southeastern Massachusetts.

The newly combined operations now comprise four offices and 60 independent agents, according to a release. Century 21 stated that these agents will have access to state-of-the-art technology and an international network to complement their community connections and local market knowledge.

According to Deb Flanagan, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Custom Home Realty, joining forces with Monarch Realty Group is helping to bring together like-minded, growth-oriented real estate professionals who are committed to high levels of client service.

“Bringing Monarch Realty Group into the CENTURY 21 Custom Home Realty family will provide its affiliated agents with advanced systems and tools and empower them to deliver exceptional value to their clients while leveraging the cache of the most recognized name in real estate*,” said Flanagan. “Having just recently affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand, our company is thrilled to take advantage of the tremendous business opportunities now at our disposal.”

“I opened Monarch Realty Group in 2008 after a 20-year career in healthcare,” added Ruth Dipietrantonio, founder and principal broker of Monarch Realty Group. “While the two careers may seem very different, both are focused on serving the needs of people, and over the last 15 years, I have made delivering exceptional service a hallmark of our firm. Now, at a point in my career where I’d like to take a step back from leadership, I’m so excited to watch the legacy we’ve built with Monarch Realty Group continue to thrive under Deb and Naomi’s stewardship. I am confident that their philosophy of blending a human-centric approach to real estate with the ability to innovate and implement today’s latest solutions will provide tremendous value to clients and bolster our affiliated agents’ value proposition.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.