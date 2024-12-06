ERA Key Realty Services has announced that Theresa Haddad Maynard has been named branch director of its Chelmsford and Billerica, Massachusetts offices.



Maynard previously was a branch manager for Coldwell Banker Realty’s office in Easton, Massachusetts. Before that, she was a REALTOR® and investor with Cameron Real Estate Group in Wakefield, Massachusetts, while also being self-employed as the principal owner of Sign, Seal, Deliver. Real Estate Coordinators, LLC and a property manager for THM, LLC, both in Taunton, Massachusetts. She was also a REALTOR® for Keller Williams Elite Realty, Plainville, Massachusetts and Coldwell Banker, Easton.



“ERA Key provided me with the ideal opportunity to put my experience and knowledge to optimal use,” Maynard said. “I look forward to working with a team of high-quality professionals who can help me continue to advance my career while managing the continued growth of the Chelmsford and Billerica offices.”



ERA Key merged with HUNT Real Estate ERA in 2018. The combined brokerage is now the largest brokerage in ERA Franchise Systems, the company noted.



For more information about ERA Key, keyrealtyservices.com.