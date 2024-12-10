FBS has announced a new service designed to increase and improve marketing and communication functions within MLS organizations. MÁS (Marketing Add-on Services) is a custom marketing and communication solution run by professionals who deeply understand the real estate landscape and can help MLSs scale their marketing output without expanding their internal teams.

Combining decades of marketing and MLS experience, FBS stated that the MÁS team delivers custom creative and communication services specifically tailored for the MLS community.

“We understand the unique challenges MLS organizations face and as a real estate software provider, have experienced many of the same challenges,” noted Kim Prior, EVP at FBS. “Through the years, we’ve built a powerful, talented team and successfully managed thousands of multimedia, cross-channel, creative and communication marketing campaigns to hundreds of thousands of software users, MLS Administrators and third party tech providers. We’re excited about efficiently and affordably providing our expertise to MLSs, helping them affordably solve their marketing pain points without adding more staff.”

FBS noted that much like a traditional marketing agency, MÁS has standard offerings but expects demand and requests will be unique for every MLS. Services provided include MLS-specific content creation, rebranding and webinar automation. While the plan is for MÁS to be available to all MLSs, the initial launch will offer services to existing Flexmls customers. The company also stated that it is the only service of its type being offered by a major MLS software provider.

“We are thrilled to introduce MÁS, the only MLS-focused marketing add-on service in the industry,” added Prior. “There’s no better time than the present to enhance member communication, bolster engagement and amplify MLS brand marketing. With our deep connection and commitment to the MLS community coupled with unmatched expertise, we seek to provide more than just marketing services. We seek to provide a strategic advantage that helps MLS organizations thrive.”

Click here for more information about MÁS by FBS and how it can help your MLS bolster communication efforts without adding staff.