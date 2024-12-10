Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

The holiday season is an excellent time for real estate agents to connect with their audience on social media. By focusing on festive, community-focused content, you can position yourself as a local expert and keep your business top-of-mind during this busy season. Here are some creative ideas to guide your holiday social media strategy, complete with tops for creating engaging posts and captions to maximize your reach.

Showcase holiday shopping spots in your area

Your local expertise is one of your greatest assets, and this time of year offers the perfect opportunity to showcase this knowledge by highlighting the best places to shop for gifts in your area. Whether it’s a local craft fair or a trendy shop that offers unique gifts, this type of content demonstrates your connection to the community and provides value to your audience.

Content idea: Create a carousel post or short video featuring your top 5-7 holiday shopping spots. Include photos or shot clips of the stores, their standout items and even a recommendation. Don’t forget to tag the businesses and include their location to help drive traffic to these local gems.

Caption idea: 🎁 Searching for the perfect holiday gift? Check out these amazing local spots in ! From handmade crafts to trendy finds, these shops have something for everyone on your list. Swipe through for my top picks! #ShopLocal #HolidayShopping

Highlight must-attend local holiday activities and events

One of the best ways to engage your audience is by sharing information about local holiday events. From ice skating rinks and light displays to holiday markets and craft fairs, this content not only showcases your market experience, but also encourages followers to get out and explore their communities.

Content idea: Film a video where you highlight the top events in your area. Consider adding a festive touch, like wearing a holiday sweater or filming in front of a local holiday display. Alternatively, create an event calendar graphic listing dates, times and locations.

Caption idea: 🎄 Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are the cant-miss events happening around this season! ❄️Whether you’re looking to ice skate, shop or enjoy the lights, there is something for everyone. Save this post for later! #HolidayFun #Events

Inspire your audience with a dream home holiday list

The holidays often inspire people to dream about cozy nights by the fireplace or festive gatherings in a spacious kitchen. Use this sentiment to your advantage by creating a list of the most desirable home features. Tie this into your listings, or collaborate with local businesses, showcasing their products or services while also promoting your real estate services.

Content idea: Design a visually appealing graphic or shoot a short video showcasing home features that are perfect for the holidays. Pair these features with gift ideas, such as a custom firepit or discounted services from local businesses.

Caption idea: 🏡✨ Dreaming of a holiday-perfect home? Check out our Dream Home Holiday list, featuring cozy fireplaces, spacious kitchens and more! Whether you’re buying a home this season or sprucing up your space, these ideas will help make your holidays brighter! #DreamHome #HomeForTheHolidays

Bonus tips for holiday social media success

As you create and post your content this holiday season, be sure to keep these tips in mind:



Consistency is key: Aim to post 3-5 times per week throughout the holiday season to keep your audience engaged. Use a balanced mix of formats like videos, carousels and reels. Engage with your audience: Reply to comments, ask questions in your captions and run polls or giveaways to increase engagement. Be festive, but professional: Incorporate holiday colors, themes and hashtags into your post, but keep your branding consistent. Schedule ahead: Use scheduling tools to plan posts in advance, ensuring you still enjoy the holidays while staying active on social media.

Don’t forget to repurpose this content across different platforms—post carousels on Instagram, videos on TikTok and event graphics to Facebook. Not only will this save you time, but it will maximize your reach and the content you create. Going into 2025, these strategies can help you build a strong content plan that highlights your expertise, keeps you connected to your community and will help your business thrive throughout 2025!

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.