United Real Estate has announced its strategic expansion in Greater Charlotte with a new franchise affiliation. United Real Estate | Queen City enters a new state with its second location, expanding its service footprint from Charlotte, North Carolina to Fort Mill, South Carolina.

United stated that the move reinforces its eastern service areas stretching over a thousand miles from Miami to Upstate New York. The new Fort Mill brokerage complements existing operations in the Carolinas, including Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Wilmington, Aiken, Greenville, Wilson, Raleigh, New Bern and Jacksonville.

United President Rick Haase highlighted the key components of United | Queen City’s success: “This type of growth is exactly what United Real Estate strives to provide for its broker network around the country. Ernie Becker has done a great job building his core operation and assembling some very talented employees and agents. Expanding from that successful core and being supported by United Real Estate’s agent and broker services provide additional rocket fuel for even more success in the months ahead.”

United | Queen City Brokers and Owners Ernie and Beth Becker commented on what’s driving the expansion: “We recognized an opportunity to meet buyer and seller demand in this booming area of South Carolina and gain more South Carolina agents who can conduct business from either office. We are focused on having a seamless operation for agents to best serve their clients’ needs, and we’re now planning our third location, so our agents and clients are within 30 minutes of a United office from anywhere in Greater Charlotte. Our Agents understand the importance of assisting clients with the utmost care and diligence for one of life’s most important purchases or sales. We ensure they are well-trained and prepared to deliver the best service. We believe our success is driven by our culture of support, training and fun. This is felt from all levels of our company, including our customers, clients and agents.”

“One of the main reasons we have been able to grow and expand is because buyers and sellers are demanding our high level of service, and we have put the right people in place to ensure efficiency, education and positive energy. Thanks to our Broker in Charge, Deneé Goebel, our Talent Acquisition Specialist, Nikole Ananich and our Trainer, Angel Drage, we have become the largest brokerage in Union County – a testament to our business model that we are now using as a blueprint for success in new markets.”

As part of United’s service area expansion, the company noted that agents gain differentiating services that attract clients, including powerful property marketing and branding platforms, buyer lead generation systems, marketing automation, national referral network, flat-fee agent compensation model and United’s suite of innovative programs that create outstanding client experiences.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestate.com/.