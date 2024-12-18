In the latest RISMedia webinar—“What Can Broker Owners and Team Leaders Do Right Now?”—panelists Eric Sachs, the president and co-founder of Breakthroughbroker.com; Jemila Winsey, the co-owner and CEO of ERA Legacy Living; and Mor Zucker, the team lead and investment specialist at Team Denver Homes – LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, discussed the immediate steps broker/owners and team leaders can take to empower their agents and strengthen their businesses.

The webinar was sponsored by Breakthroughbroker.com and moderated by Todd Sumney, the chief marketing officer of HomeSmart.

Key takeaways:

Panelists offered the top tips on how to create an environment where your team can thrive, including:

Being a leader and helping agents thrive, leading them to what they need to know and what they need to do and how to grow success.

Inspiring, motivating and coaching agents to the next level of their business and reach the goals that they want to achieve.

Adapting through technology, business processes, tools, resources, marketing and more to help agents succeed.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“I think what I’m seeing throughout the industry is a lot of people sitting on the sidelines, and I think as a broker or a leader, we have to articulate to our agents right now that what we’re doing today through the holidays is so important. We’ll see the fruits of that labor in February and March. I think a very strong message right now is five calls a day, unsolicited, CMA day, all these things that are going to help us move forward. It has to be done right now. My biggest takeaway is to help your agents execute now.” —Eric Sachs, president and co-founder of Breakthroughbroker.com

“A lot of people are not doubling down—they’re not leaning into their marketing, and the right time to do it. We have so many tools and technology, and we have breakthroughbroker. We have all these things that make it easy for us to really, really stand out, to be omnipresent and hyperlocal at the same time. I always tell my agents, I want your clients and anyone who knows you to feel like they see you everywhere. It’s a great way for you to never have cold marketing. And it works, it really does. For those that are taking that into heart, I’m amazed to see where their career is going right now.” —Jemila Winsey, co-owner and CEO of ERA Legacy Living

“The number one way I feel as though agents convert business in this market is accountability. We have a weekly team meeting and in that team meeting everyone has to pull up who they’re currently selling and buying with at this current time and who is a possibility. Then we follow up with that list weekly. If they don’t have anyone on their list, no worries. We pick up our CRM, open their database, and we talk about the different leads available. We try to generate business by literally delving deep into their business and kind of picking up all the pieces and pushing them forward.” —Mor Zucker, team lead and investment specialist at Team Denver Homes – LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

“One of the things right at the street level that we did was we wanted to make sure every agent had an action plan, a marketing plan of some sort written down heading into next year. We’ve doubled our education sessions because agents are hungry for info, and education is about ideas and knowledge. We wanted them to hear all those ideas, those tactics and hear how they were working for other agents, but then put them together into a marketing plan. Then the inspiration kind of happens when they start to get results.” —Todd Sumney, chief marketing officer of HomeSmart

