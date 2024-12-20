As 2024 comes to a close, the real estate industry is gearing up for a new year and a fresh start. After dedicating over 13,000 labor hours to the NAR settlement, we’re ready to lay a strong foundation for a successful start to 2025. While we continue to adapt to real estate’s new era, there will undoubtedly be challenges ahead, underscoring the importance of having a game plan in place to navigate the path forward.

Staying focused on the big picture

Over the course of the past year at Stellar we have adopted the quote “Disruption only happens to the unprepared” by Nikki Greenburg. As many of our policy and procedure updates went into effect this past August, ensuring that our Stellar team, customers and associations have adapted to the new rules and practice changes before the next big thing hits has been mission critical. We’re keeping a close eye on how the NAR settlement and similar cases might impact real estate professionals directly—and considering any shifts in membership as a result.

Preparing your real estate business

One of Stellar MLS’ guiding Always Principles is “We listen before we speak,” and that principle can also help your real estate business excel. Asking how you can best serve your customers, and sharing where value lies to them, builds your business relationships and value proposition. Ask your customers for feedback to check that you’re on the right track. Even if your organization is seasoned, don’t think you have it all figured out. While you may be on a positive track, get confirmation from your customers by talking with them in forums, visiting their offices and asking them how you’re doing. A consistent loop of planning, communicating the plan and receiving feedback so you can make tweaks is a tried-and-true recipe for making sure you have an accurate understanding of what your customers want from you-and how best to deliver.

Navigating the what-ifs

All eyes continue to be on the legal landscape, particularly regarding changes to Clear Cooperation and potential impacts on real estate professionals, the industry at large and even affordable housing. As the risk of further legal challenges rises, we have begun to hypothesize about the possibility of a future where agents and brokers may have to visit several different platforms to find listings, rather than one central location. It’s concerning to think that the legal impacts of Clear Cooperation could set us back to a time when real estate professionals and consumers lacked access to comprehensive, transparent and accurate listing data. We are closely monitoring these developments as we work to balance and address the needs of our customers.

Looking past the noise

Our top priority is to continue providing the service our customers expect from us to help them position their businesses for success in these evolving markets, and the only way to do that is to keep an ear to the ground. We’re always focused on what matters most, and we pay attention to all the different things we have going on at any given time. Given how quickly the industry moves, there’s no time to let the noise get in our way.

