Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (HHRES) has announced that agents who joined the company in 2024 have collectively closed more than $500 million in sales this year. The company says the achievement underscores the power of Howard Hanna’s innovative, tech-forward tools combined with a family-owned and personal approach to real estate.

“Howard Hanna has always been about equipping agents with the resources they need to succeed,” said Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO, HHRES. “From our advanced technology platforms to our proven marketing strategies, we ensure that agents are prepared to meet the evolving demands of the real estate market—all while staying true to our roots as a family-owned company that values personal relationships.”

The company says agents who adopt Howard Hanna’s marketing and technology systems achieve 32% more in sales volume compared to their peers. The Hanna Success System, which includes interconnected tools such as Spacio, Real Scout, Active Pipe and Percy, help agents stay connected to their clientele and deliver unparalleled service, a release noted.

In 2024, Howard Hanna introduced HomeFinder AI and a new mortgage program to support homeownership and simplify the home-buying process. Since launching in August 2024, the Howard Hanna Buy & Borrow Bundle has secured more than $1.5 million in funds in support of the company’s dedication to making homeownership accessible for individuals nationwide.



“Our agents’ success this year is a testament to their hard work and the value of the Howard Hanna brand,” added Gwen Bradley, vice president of career development, HHRES. “We are incredibly proud of our newest associates and their achievements, and we look forward to seeing them continue to surpass industry standards in the future.”

For more information, visit www.howardhanna.com.