Realty ONE Group Landmark has announced the acquisition of Realty ONE Group Horizon, uniting two brokerages under the Realty ONE Group umbrella. This positions the combined company as one of the largest real estate networks with over 200 agents in Western and Central Pennsylvania.

“This isn’t just an acquisition—it’s a movement,” said Tyler Thompson, broker and owner at Realty ONE Group Landmark. “We’re bringing together two incredibly talented teams, and the opportunities for growth—for our agents and our clients—are endless. It’s about creating something bigger than ourselves while staying true to our ONE culture.”

Lesa Kendall, Broker & Owner at Realty ONE Group Landmark, echoed the excitement: “The Horizon team has built something truly special, and we’re honored to welcome them into the Landmark family. Together, we’ll raise the bar for what real estate agents can achieve and how we serve our clients across Pennsylvania. The best part? We’re just getting started.”

Realty ONE stated that this acquisition represents an exciting step forward, combining the strengths of both brokerages to offer unparalleled support for agents and enhanced services for clients. Key benefits of the acquisition include: an expanded agent network of over 200 professionals, enhanced training and technology, broader market reach and unified leadership.

Clients can expect the same level of dedicated service, Realty ONE noted, now supported by a larger network of skilled professionals and resources. For agents, the acquisition provides a platform to grow their careers with enhanced training, mentorship, and marketing opportunities—all while maintaining the supportive, agent-first culture Realty ONE Group is known for.

“This is more than a business decision,” Bonner added. “It’s about building a future where agents can dream bigger, achieve more, and redefine success on their own terms. Together, we’re stronger, and we’re ready to take the real estate industry to the next level.”

