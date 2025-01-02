As the pace at which technology tools infiltrate the real estate industry continues to accelerate, agents and teams have struggled to get the most out of their technology investments. Applications are often too cumbersome and rigid for agents and brokers alike, and with too much time required to understand new technology and not enough results, CRM systems and other tech designed to engage leads sit idle. Not only are they hard to use and manage, but leave many wondering—are they actually helping me make money?

Lofty—an AI-powered platform designed to increase agent productivity, maximize team collaboration and drive profitable growth for brokerages—has set out to change the game. By combining essential applications including CRM, IDX and marketing automation into a single user-friendly platform, Lofty has simplified the modern real estate tech stack at a time when agents and brokers need it the most.

Finally, a real estate tech platform to love (not love to hate)

Depending on where you source the data, industry average adoption of CRM systems at a real estate brokerage is between 20% – 25%. Lofty customers frequently report agent adoption rates as high as 90%. So, what’s different? Lofty is really not a CRM, at least not in the traditional sense.

Custom built for how real estate professionals operate—at the agent, team and broker level—Lofty breaks the mold of the traditional CRM, and may have done the unthinkable by providing a platform that agents genuinely like using and, by doing so, actually helps them make money.

Offering significant benefits, including automation and AI capabilities that assist with lead generation, content creation and customer relationship management, Lofty automates mundane tasks so agents can focus on client interactions and relationship-building. The platform also provides a seamless experience for consumers, from online property searches to transaction management.

On a mission to provide the best AI-powered tools to help real estate professionals succeed in what’s becoming an increasingly competitive tech-enabled marketplace, Lofty’s goal is to optimize every step of the real estate journey.

“Everything we’ve built in the platform to date, and everything we will add in the future, is designed for one reason,” explains Lofty CEO Joe Chen, “and that is to help real estate professionals make money.”

While Chen points to increased agent production as the platform’s biggest benefit, the time-saving automation baked into the platform and the AI that’s powering it are key when it comes to achieving the desired outcome.

“We focus primarily on AI and automation in order to achieve greater productivity, while also trying to make life for real estate professionals easier,” adds Chen, who believes that agents should be empowered to spend more time doing what they do best: helping clients, building relationships and selling houses.

“We’re trying to increase their productivity through automation, and by giving them time back while we help to streamline the whole process from search to settlement,” says Chen.

Freeing up the real estate professional to do what’s best for them, Lofty offers a more efficient and streamlined way of managing a real estate business.

“Most real estate professionals have, over time, built up a sizable database, but it’s impossible to effectively manage all of those relationships and know where folks are in their real estate life cycle such that you’re in the right place at the right time to be able to help them transact,” says Chen, who goes on to explain that a system like Lofty is able to manage all of that for you, and with the power of AI, can proactively identify and create new sales opportunities.

Pioneering innovation: AI and beyond

One of the early pioneers of AI, the team at Lofty has been building practical applications for five-plus years now, helping real estate professionals work smarter, not harder.

“We’re well-versed in AI, and it’s a real strength of our product development,” says Chen, pointing to the amount of highly functional AI that’s infused into the platform.

“You could be building a website, or a landing page, and AI is there to help you create the content and SEO to optimize it,” he explains. “For those working on a social media campaign, our Social Studio tool can create posts by pulling in listings or content from blogs and landing pages. It can even schedule and publish these posts automatically on any timeline you choose.”

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, according to Chen, anytime you get a new listing, you can have the AI automatically start promoting it. Need help using a platform feature? Just ask the AI. Want insights from your database? Ask the AI. You can even prompt it to summarize and playback notes from your sales calls—all of which leads to more productive agents.

Relying on the award-winning Lofty platform, top Keller Williams firm Lucido Global has increased business growth by more than 40%.

“Everything we do is about optimizing the value of time, and Lofty helped us eliminate more than 41% of labor-intensive, manual data entry, recouping valuable time and ensuring our agents stay focused on revenue-generating activities,” says Lucido Global Chief Strategy Officer Robert Lucido Jr., who understands the power of innovative technology to drive efficiencies, support scalability and boost the bottom line.

Significantly differentiating itself from a CRM in the traditional sense, the Lofty platform is constantly scanning an agent’s database to look for new opportunities—watching for changes in status fields, activity on the website and/or the amount of time it’s been since an event occurred, in addition to birthdays and anniversaries.

“Our platform is always looking for an opportunity to engage leads within your database and try to turn them into qualified new sales opportunities for the agent,” says Chen.

Streamlining the process for the consumer is just as important. With transparency becoming such a big focus these days, providing a great experience is critical for future business and referrals.

And it all begins with search.

“For an agent to have a beautiful, intelligent IDX website for customers to be able to browse is a real value,” explains Chen, who points to Lofty’s consumer-facing mobile app as a convenient alternative for prospective buyers.

“If continue through that process, Lofty’s AI can help them find what they’re looking for if the agent isn’t available,” adds Chen, creating property alerts and sharing similar properties that match their requirements. “The idea is that we’re providing an outstanding digital search and selection experience for both the customer and the agent.”

Meeting real estate professionals where they work

Complete with practical applications that deliver a return on investment, Lofty is meeting real estate professionals where they are.

“We’re not out there telling agents they should become masters of ChatGPT and start learning large language models just so that they can write an email,” says Chen. “We leverage some of that technology, but we’ve made it easy. We built it into the system so that it’s usable. We’re not asking agents to change their work style or their workflow. We’re simply building on what they are already using and enhancing what they do day to day.”

“As a busy agent, I prefer technology that meets me where I am, which is typically on the go. If it’s too hard to incorporate into my day-to-day life, I know I won’t use it,” says Epique Realty’s The CRM Coach™ Adam Frank. “I appreciate Lofty’s continued focus on delivering new capabilities that fit my life and not the other way around.”

Built for the modern brokerage

Never willing to rest on his laurels, Chen points to the company’s decision to expand the capabilities of the platform and provide a solution specifically appointed for brokers and brokerages, and even national enterprise brands, as a significant milestone that solidified Lofty’s position as a powerful recruiting tool.

“Lofty Enterprise is capable of supporting all kinds of different business models and sizes,” explains Chen. “It provides incredible transparency for the broker/owners and executives of those companies in terms of agent and team productivity as well as ROI across different advertising and lead generation channels, and has become a highly valued offering to recruit and retain top talent.”

Since implementing Lofty Enterprise just one year ago, virtual brokerage Epique Realty has increased its agent base by 342%, or more than 3,000 agents. Today, 90% of Epique agents rely on Lofty, an adoption rate three times higher than with the company’s previous CRM.

“If you’re a large, growing brokerage, I encourage you to consider Lofty as your platform of choice,” says Epique Realty Co-Founder and CEO Josh Miller, whose firm currently manages more than 500K leads through Lofty, with no plans to slow down. “Lofty has the massive scale we need to grow our business, the features our agents require to be successful and the powerful technology backbone to support our commitment to innovation.”

The company has grown 5X since January 2024 and relies on Lofty to help hard-working agents close more deals faster and effectively scale to support national growth plans.

“Agents are so confident in Lofty that they’ve taken to a ‘set-it-and-forget-it’ mindset,” adds John Madding, director of operations at MORE Realty. “Knowing they can rely on Lofty to actively capture, manage and nurture leads, agents are free to focus on what they do best: service clients. By providing innovative technology tools like Lofty to automate the time-consuming, mundane processes that often bog agents down, we’re better positioned to effectively grow our business and recruit and retain a powerhouse team.”

Future focused: Leading the way in product development

As AI continues to advance, its potential boundless, the folks at Lofty are cementing their position at the head of the pack with a concerted effort to release new features and functions—as well as value-added content—every single month.

“I’m amazed by the forward-thinking product development team at Lofty. They consistently analyze the market and anticipate our agents’ needs so we don’t have to, regularly enhancing the platform with features purpose-built to serve our industry,” says Madding. “Lofty is far and away the most valuable tool we offer our agents and is a clear differentiator for us in the marketplace.”

“We’ve always been a leading innovator in the space, and our speed to innovate has never faltered,” says Chen, which goes a long way toward keeping customers super competitive. “Our customers are confident in Lofty, knowing they’ve got the cutting-edge tools they need to be able to win.”

Looking toward the future, Chen sees a lot more on the horizon.

“We’re going to continue to expand the capabilities of AI within the platform, have it take on more tasks and give it more ways to create value and find opportunities,” he says.

“We’ve managed to do something unique in that we’ve created a platform that’s both very easy to use and drives real results,” concludes Chen.

From the agent to the team manager, the brokerage to the enterprise, Lofty has given the industry what it needs most: a real estate technology platform that actually makes them money.

