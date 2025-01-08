Above, Darryl Davis

Hearing a seller say, “I want to interview other agents,” can feel like hitting a wall during a listing appointment. It’s one of the most common—and frustrating—objections agents face. My advice is to not just walk away in defeat, but instead use the moment to uncover the seller’s hesitations and turn doubt into a decision in your favor.

Why sellers want to “shop around”

Before diving into how to handle this objection, it’s important to understand why it keeps coming up. Sellers might want to interview other agents because they’re unsure about something:

Have you clearly communicated your value?

Are their questions and concerns fully addressed?

Did you establish trust and rapport during the conversation?

If this objection comes up frequently, it’s worth taking a step back to evaluate your presentation. Are you connecting with sellers on a personal level? Are you confidently showcasing what sets you apart? Identifying these gaps will help you refine your approach.

How to respond when sellers want to interview others

When a seller says they want to talk to other agents, don’t panic. Stay calm, and ask questions to uncover their true hesitations. A great starting point is:

“I completely understand. Can I ask what you’re looking for in other agents? Is it about commission, expertise, or something else?”

This question not only shows you respect their decision but also invites them to share what’s holding them back. Once you know their concerns, you can address them directly.

Ask for the business

Many agents miss a key opportunity by failing to ask for the business outright. Sellers often need a little nudge to make a decision. Try this:

“What do I need to do to earn your business today? If there’s anything I haven’t explained or shown you, let me know—I want to make sure you feel confident choosing me.”

This approach demonstrates confidence and keeps the conversation focused on solutions.

Handling specific objections

If it’s about commission:

“Let me ask you—if I can prove that working with me will put more money in your pocket, would you feel confident hiring me today?”

If it’s about comparing agents:

“You’re welcome to meet with other agents, but if you already feel comfortable with me, I can save you the time and energy of continuing your search.”

These responses position you as proactive and solution-oriented, helping sellers move past indecision.

Use analogies to build connection

Analogies are an excellent way to simplify complex ideas and help sellers see your value. For instance, if they’re hesitant about hiring you because of your commission, you might say:

“Think of it like hiring a lawyer. Would you hire the cheapest lawyer to represent you in an important case? Probably not—because you know their expertise will make the difference. The same is true in real estate. My goal is to maximize your outcome, not just meet the minimum.”

This comparison is relatable and reinforces your expertise.

When you’re the first agent they’ve met

If you’re the first agent the seller is interviewing, the objection might feel tougher to overcome. However, you can leverage the advantage of being there first by saying:

“If you like what you’ve seen so far, I’d love to save you the time and effort of meeting with more agents. I’m confident I can deliver the results you’re looking for.”

Sellers often appreciate a straightforward, confident approach.

End every appointment with confidence

Before leaving a listing appointment, make one final effort to address their hesitations:

“Before I go, is there anything I haven’t answered or shown you that’s holding you back from making a decision today? I truly want to work with you and ensure you feel great about choosing me.”

This simple question can often reveal lingering doubts and give you the chance to resolve them on the spot.

Final thoughts

When sellers say, “I want to interview other agents,” it’s not necessarily a rejection. It’s an opportunity to dig deeper, address their concerns and showcase your value.

By staying calm, asking the right questions, and demonstrating confidence, you can turn their hesitation into a decision that works in your favor. Sellers want an agent they can trust—someone who listens, understands their needs and has the expertise to deliver results. Be THAT agent, and you’ll win more listings. Oh, and if you need help, know that my team and I are right here to assist!

