Sometimes the best way to structure your team’s day doesn’t spring immediately to mind—a “workflow,” or a planned series of activities that help your team members’ complete a task, is needed. Your team members may need a way to organize their thoughts and tasks in order to maximize efficiency for both themselves and their clients’ benefit.

To become a go-to name in your team’s market, making your team members’ workflow as efficient as possible in the context of growing your clientele can be useful. Here are a few ways to make that happen:

Regularly update your members’ workflow model for their (and their client’s) needs

Create a workflow that is targeted to the results your team members are each looking for in their business, such as acquiring X number of new clients in a month. Prioritize the tasks that support their goal first, but don’t lose sight of their overall efficiency. Being efficient will facilitate the results your team members define as important for themselves getting done in a timely and complete manner. By creating a workflow that is specific to your team members’ goals while supporting their clients, you can help your team avoid a cookie-cutter approach and create a system that makes sense for all of you.

Target your members’ messages using both text and email formats of communication

There are differing approaches to the frequency and style of text and email communications with clients, but the general idea is to communicate as frequently as necessary to keep them up to date on important information and stages of the transaction. It’s important to avoid over-communicating, too, so reach outs can mean a few times a week during the property search phase and not as often during waiting periods. It’s important to tailor information to the client and also respect boundaries. Part of your team members’ workflow can be incorporated into the tracking phase, noting at the end of the day, or at a time that works best for them, in a spreadsheet or other type of tracking system, who they’ve contacted during the day. Team members can also use paper and pen if that’s what they feel more comfortable with.

Structure your members’ communications in short bursts that are easily trackable

By creating a workflow that prioritizes communication with clients that take place over one- to two-day timeframes, your team members will stay top of mind and keep on top of their clients’ latest needs. Clients and prospects may choose your team members over another agent due to recency bias, especially if they do a great job communicating in a professional and authentic manner.

Create a tier system for calling clients

Don’t forget phone calls! Depending on how you’ve structured your team’s business, your team members’ can create a “trigger” that signifies when a phone call should be placed to a client. Examples might include a client viewing a market activity report or viewing a listing more than once after your members have contacted them via text or email in your outreach.

Implementing even one or two of these suggestions can streamline your team’s productivity while also helping to improve client communications. What are some ways your team streamlines their daily workflow to improve business and client engagement?