Last week I had the privilege of contributing to and celebrating at our HomeServices of America Diversity Meets monthly gathering. Alongside Teresa Palacios Smith, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, we announced the recipients of the prestigious Diversity Champion Awards. It was an incredible opportunity to honor the remarkable work being done in the DEI space. Recognizing these trailblazers in diversity, equity, and inclusion was a powerful reminder of what true leadership looks like—bringing people together, fostering growth, and driving meaningful change.

I also had the opportunity to present at Intero’s Agent Training and Development program. My talk, “18 Proven Strategies on Connecting and Creating Clients for Life,” focused on actionable strategies designed to foster meaningful, lasting relationships in business.

As I shared these ideas, I was struck by how each principle reflects core leadership lessons that transcend industries.

Here are the 18 strategies, along with the leadership insights they offer:

Be friendly first, and everything else falls into place.

Leadership begins with approachability. A friendly demeanor fosters trust, paving the way for collaboration. Project your self-image in a way that breeds confidence in others.

Confidence is contagious. Leaders inspire belief in others through self-assurance. Your ability to look someone in the eye as you speak to them is a telltale sign of your own self-respect.

Eye contact reflects authenticity and integrity—hallmarks of strong leadership. Your consistent positive attitude will breed positive responses and positive results.

Positivity in leadership sets the tone for resilience and creativity in teams. No connection is made without some form of risk.

Great leaders understand that vulnerability is a bridge to deeper relationships. 90% of success is showing up prepared.

Preparation demonstrates commitment and earns respect. The less you focus on your motive to meet, the more likely it is that your connection will be successful.

Leaders prioritize relationships over transactions, knowing genuine connections yield the best outcomes. Take a genuine interest in other people before you ask them to take a genuine interest in you.

Empathy is the cornerstone of effective leadership. It’s about listening, not just leading. The sooner you can find something in common with the other person, the sooner all the barriers will disappear.

Leaders seek common ground to unite diverse perspectives. The higher up the ladder you go, the more cautious people will be of your advances.

Leadership requires humility to bridge the gap between positions of authority and approachability. Your projected image will often determine your ability to make a real decision.

Leaders’ actions and image must align, as consistency builds credibility. People judge you by every action you take.

Leadership demands accountability, as every decision shapes your legacy. Provide value.

True leaders focus on contribution—helping others achieve their goals. Transferring your message with excellent communication skills.

Clear communication is a leader’s superpower, ensuring alignment and momentum. Staying in touch is more important and more valuable than making the initial connection.

Leadership is about nurturing relationships over the long term. Since you don’t know what day a powerful connection will be made, you must be ready every day.

Leaders embrace readiness, knowing opportunities can arise at any moment. Your present reputation determines your future fate.

Leadership is built on trust—earned through consistent actions over time. Be yourself. Talk real, act real, be real, and you will find that others will do the same in return.

Authenticity in leadership inspires authenticity in others.

Each of these principles serves as a reminder that successful connections aren’t just about gaining clients; they’re about leading with intention, empathy and a commitment to mutual growth.

So, what’s the message?

Leadership isn’t just about leading teams; it’s about forging genuine relationships and inspiring confidence through your actions. The strategies I shared this week are as much about connection as they are about leadership. They remind us to prepare, stay authentic and always provide value—not just for the immediate gain but for the long-term impact.

And as I said at the close of my presentation: “Grow for it!”

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.